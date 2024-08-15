Netflix has become the home of incredible sports documentaries. 2023 was another fantastic year for new documentaries, and 2024 is also shaping up to be another strong year for sports documentaries on Netflix.
The standard of documentaries released over the past several years has proven that there has never been a better time to be a fan of sports documentaries. Between Netflix with Drive to Survive, HBO Max with The Last Dance, and Amazon with All or Nothing, there’s no shortage of great titles.
Here are all of the sports documentaries coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.
Sports Documentaries Released on Netflix in 2024 So Far
- Break Point (Season 2) – Jan 10th
- Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 1) – Jan 24th
- NASCAR Full Speed (Season 1) – Jan 30th
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Feb 13th
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Feb 23rd
- Full Swing (Season 2) – March 6th
- From Dreams to Tragedy: The Fire That Shook Brazilian Football (Limited Series) – March 14th
- Together: Treble Winners (Limited Series) – April 2nd
- Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (2024) – June 6th
- Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2) – June 11th
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 1) – June 20th
- Sprint (Season 1) – July 2nd
- Receiver (Season 1) – July 9th
- LALIGA All Access (Season 1) – July 19th
- Simone Biles: Rising (Season 1) – July 17th
Sports documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024)
Director: Nina Meredith
Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: September 3rd, 2024
Hope Solo, a Two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s World Cup winner, had an incredible career in the beautiful game. However, her intense dedication to the sport often left her open to criticism, especially from her peers, pundits, and fans. Netflix’s latest Untold documentary will explore Hope Sole’s life and career, with all of the highs and lows of her time as one of the world’s best women’s goalkeepers.
Ángel Di María: Romper La Pared
Episodes: 3
Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: September 12th, 2024
Ángel Di María, whose career spans almost 20 years, has soared to the top of world football but also faced many challenges and pitfalls. The documentary will focus on the life and career of Di María, whose career has seen over 900 appearances for club and country, over 200 career goals, and winning prestigious titles such as the FIFA World Cup with Argentina and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.
The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan
Episodes: TBA
Sport: Cricket | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: 2024
One of the fiercest rivalries in sports, India vs Pakistan is always a massive occasion for cricket fans. Netflix’s documentary will chronicle the origins of the intense rivalry and showcase the importance of both sides and their determination to dominate each other in their beloved sport.
Alcaraz, the Docuseries (Limited Series) N
New Episodes: TBA
Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: 2024
The docuseries will closely follow the 2024 season of Carlos Alcaraz, the latest prodigy of the tennis court.
Untitled Boston Red Sox Series (Season 1)
New Episodes: TBA
Sport: Baseball | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: 2024
The series will chronicle the entire 2024 MLB season and the journey of the Boston Red Sox team.
Untitled 2004 MLB World Series Docuseries (Season 1)
New Episodes: TBA
Sport: Baseball | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: 2024
After an 86-year wait, the Boston Red Sox finally overcame their curse and won their first World Series in 2004. The docuseries will chronicle the teams’ incredible journey across the 2004 and post-season seasons and their incredible win in the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Untitled NBA Docuseries
New Episodes: TBA
Sport: Basketball | Runtime: TBA
Netflix Release Date: TBA
Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, one of the studios that worked on the first season of Quarterback, is teaming up with LeBron James SpringHill Company, the Obamas’ Higher Ground Production, and the NBA to produce an exhilarating new docuseries centered on the dramatic events of an NBA regular season and the playoffs.
