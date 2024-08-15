Netflix has become the home of incredible sports documentaries. 2023 was another fantastic year for new documentaries, and 2024 is also shaping up to be another strong year for sports documentaries on Netflix.

The standard of documentaries released over the past several years has proven that there has never been a better time to be a fan of sports documentaries. Between Netflix with Drive to Survive, HBO Max with The Last Dance, and Amazon with All or Nothing, there’s no shortage of great titles.

Here are all of the sports documentaries coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

Sports Documentaries Released on Netflix in 2024 So Far

Break Point (Season 2) – Jan 10th

– Jan 10th Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 1) – Jan 24th

– Jan 24th NASCAR Full Speed (Season 1) – Jan 30th

– Jan 30th Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Feb 13th

– Feb 13th Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Feb 23rd

– Feb 23rd Full Swing (Season 2) – March 6th

– March 6th From Dreams to Tragedy: The Fire That Shook Brazilian Football (Limited Series) – March 14th

– March 14th Together: Treble Winners (Limited Series) – April 2nd

– April 2nd Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (2024) – June 6th

– June 6th Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2) – June 11th

– June 11th America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 1) – June 20th

– June 20th Sprint (Season 1) – July 2nd

– July 2nd Receiver (Season 1) – July 9th

– July 9th LALIGA All Access (Season 1) – July 19th

– July 19th Simone Biles: Rising (Season 1) – July 17th

Sports documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024)

Director: Nina Meredith

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: September 3rd, 2024

Hope Solo, a Two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s World Cup winner, had an incredible career in the beautiful game. However, her intense dedication to the sport often left her open to criticism, especially from her peers, pundits, and fans. Netflix’s latest Untold documentary will explore Hope Sole’s life and career, with all of the highs and lows of her time as one of the world’s best women’s goalkeepers.

Ángel Di María: Romper La Pared

Episodes: 3

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: September 12th, 2024

Ángel Di María, whose career spans almost 20 years, has soared to the top of world football but also faced many challenges and pitfalls. The documentary will focus on the life and career of Di María, whose career has seen over 900 appearances for club and country, over 200 career goals, and winning prestigious titles such as the FIFA World Cup with Argentina and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Cricket | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports, India vs Pakistan is always a massive occasion for cricket fans. Netflix’s documentary will chronicle the origins of the intense rivalry and showcase the importance of both sides and their determination to dominate each other in their beloved sport.

Alcaraz, the Docuseries (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: TBA

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The docuseries will closely follow the 2024 season of Carlos Alcaraz, the latest prodigy of the tennis court.

Untitled Boston Red Sox Series (Season 1)

New Episodes: TBA

Sport: Baseball | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The series will chronicle the entire 2024 MLB season and the journey of the Boston Red Sox team.

Untitled 2004 MLB World Series Docuseries (Season 1)

New Episodes: TBA

Sport: Baseball | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

After an 86-year wait, the Boston Red Sox finally overcame their curse and won their first World Series in 2004. The docuseries will chronicle the teams’ incredible journey across the 2004 and post-season seasons and their incredible win in the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Untitled NBA Docuseries

New Episodes: TBA

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, one of the studios that worked on the first season of Quarterback, is teaming up with LeBron James SpringHill Company, the Obamas’ Higher Ground Production, and the NBA to produce an exhilarating new docuseries centered on the dramatic events of an NBA regular season and the playoffs.

What sports documentaries are you excited to watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!