Looking for what's coming to Netflix in June 2023? We've got your ongoing look at the Netflix Originals scheduled to hit Netflix throughout the month, which is headlined by the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.

Note: This list will be continuously updated through to June 2023, and don’t forget to check out our previews for prior months, including April 2023. As always, watch our coming soon to Netflix section for all the upcoming new movies and series.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Extraction 2

Coming to Netflix: June 16th

Read our preview for Extraction 2 on Netflix here.

First released three years ago, Chris Hemsworth will be suiting and booting up again to play the role of Tyler Rake. In this entry, Rake gets himself into hot water after becoming involved in another deadly mission rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Starring alongside Hemsworth in the sequel are Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

Break Point (Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

After debuting on Netflix in January 2023, the tennis sports docu-series Break Point will return for the second part of season 1.

In part 2 of Break Point, they’ll cover Wimbledon, Eastbourne International, Queen’s Club, U.S. Open, WTA Finals, and the ATP Finals.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in June 2023

The Days

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: June 1st (date subject to change)

Read our preview for Netflix’s The Days here.

The Days hopes to hit the same heights that Chernobyl did for HBO a few years back.

The new eight-part series stars Koji Yakusho and will depict the events of the seven intense days during the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster.

Bloodhounds (Season 1)

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix: June 9th (date subject to change)

Read our preview for Blood Hounds here.

Created by Jason Kim, Blood Hounds is among of the roster of new crime series coming out of South Korea to Netflix this year.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“In order to pay off their debt, three daring youths jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.”

The new series stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi and Huh Joon-ho.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: June 16th, 2023

Read our preview for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

This anime movie is directed by Ayataka Tanemura and was initially scheduled to hit Netflix in March 2023 but has since shifted due to COVID-19-related delays.

Based on the comics, this movie will feature an all-new original story.

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix: June 23rd

Serving as a sequel to 2022’s Through My Window which featured in the global top 40 for 13 weeks in total picking up 114.05 million hours watched globally.

The new entry sees the love story of Ares and Raquel continue with the data announcement trailer promising the “temperature is rising up at the Hidalgo’s beach house.”

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in June 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.