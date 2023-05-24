‘Ōoku: The Inner Chambers’ Anime Adaptation Coming to Netflix in June 2023

The popular historical drama manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers is receiving an anime adaptation, which will be exclusively available on Netflix in June 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the anime series, including, the plot, trailers, cast info, and the Netflix release date.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original historical anime series and adaptation of the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Fumi Yoshinaga.

Studio Deen is the animation studio behind the project, which is the same studio behind the final two seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins.

When is the Netflix release date for Ōoku: The Inner Chambers?

With the release of the official trailer, we can now confirm a release date for Ōoku: The Inner Chambers, which will be released on Netflix on Monday, June 29th, 2023.

What is the plot of Ōoku: The Inner Chambers?

The synopsis for Ōoku: The Inner Chambers has been sourced from Viz Media:

In Edo period Japan (1603 to 1868), a strange new disease called the Redface Pox has begun to prey on the country’s men. Within eighty years of the first outbreak, the male population has fallen to a quarter of the total female population. Women have taken on all the roles traditionally granted to men, even that of the Shogun. The men, precious providers of life, are carefully protected and the most beautiful of the men are sent to serve in the Shogun’s Inner Chambers.

Who are the cast members of Ōoku: The Inner Chambers?

The following cast members have been confirmed;

Tomokazu (Fate/Stay) Seki as Yunoshin Mizuno

Sanae Kobayashi (Elfen Lied) as Yoshimune Tokugawa

Mamoru Miyano (Death Note) as Arikoto Madenokoji

Jun Fukuyama (Code Geass) as Sutezou

Hitoshi Kubota (Ranking of Kings) as the Narrator

Kikuko Inoue as Kasuga no Tsubone

Miyuki Satou as Onobu

Eriko Matsui as Iemitsu Tokugawa

Yuuki Kaji as Gyokuei

