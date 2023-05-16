‘Extraction 2’: Netflix Release Date, New Trailer & Everything Else We Know

One of Netflix’s biggest movies, Extraction, is returning with a sequel in the summer of 2023. Chris Hemsworth will be returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake, and here’s everything we know so far about Extraction 2 on Netflix, including the newly released trailer.

As one of Netflix’s most successful Original movies, it shouldn’t be surprising that a sequel is in the works. With over 99 million households tuning in to stream the movie, it even outshone the likes of Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and 6 Underground.

Sam Hargrave has returned to direct the sequel, along with the Russo Brothers, who serve as executive producers. However, only Joe Russo is credited with writing the story.

Before we get into everything we know about Extraction 2, let’s start with the official trailer released on May 16th, 2023.

What is the production status of Extraction 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production following reshoots (Last Updated: 21/03/2022)

Extraction 2 was originally scheduled to begin filming in Sydney, Australia, but due to Covid restrictions production was moved to Prague, Czech Republic.

Chris Hemsworth also confirmed on his Instagram account that filming would begin in late November 2021.

As of March 19th, 2022, filming on Extraction has ended and was in post-production.

At Netflix’s most recent TUDUM event on the 24th of September, Netflix released some incredible behind-the-scenes footage of Extraction 2.

It was later revealed that some reshoots occurred in Prague for the movie. Per The Prague Reporter, “[Extraction 2] returned to the Czech capital earlier this month [November 2022] for reshoots on the project, which wrapped over the weekend after a short weeks-long shoot. ”

Chris Hemsworth posted on November 12th to confirm that the reshoots had wrapped.

Just finished up some reshoots for #Extraction2 in Prague! The fans welcomed me back with open arms pic.twitter.com/seuq4h3ZYq — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 12, 2022

Hemsworth has praised the sequel’s upcoming action sequences while comparing them to the CGI-intense movies we’re more accustomed to in the modern day. The actor told EW:

“Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can’t fly, so they help me through that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is on camera. So, it’s a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive.”

What is the plot of Extraction 2?

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission.

Tasked with extracting a family at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney to get revenge.

Who are the cast members of Extraction 2?

When the sequel for Extraction was announced, it was confirmed that Chris Hemsworth would be returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

It has also been confirmed that actor Adam Bessa (Mosul), will be returning to reprise his role as Yaz. Meanwhile, actress Rayna Campbell (Maleficent: Misstress of Evil), who previously starred in Extraction as a radio tech of Nik’s crew, has now been given the named role of Ruthie.

Georgian model and actress Tinatin Dalakishivili joins the cast as Ketevan. Producer and actor Patrick Newall previously starred in an unnamed mercenary role in Extraction will now play the role of Seb.

Dato Bakhtadze (Wanted) will play the role of Avtandil.

When is Extraction 2 coming to Netflix?

The film has been in post-production for several months, but we recently learned at TUDUM that the film won’t be released until 2023.

In an exclusive EW 2023 preview reveal for the movie (alongside a new screenshot), they revealed Extraction 2 was scheduled to drop onto Netflix globally in June 2022.

Then, in January 2023, we got official word the new movie would be dropping on June 16th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Extraction 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!