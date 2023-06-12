Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Welcome to your very very early look at some of the Netflix Originals currently lined up for release throughout October 2023 with highlights including the new Emily Blunt and Chris Evans movie Pain Hustlers and the new season of the French sensation, Lupin.

Please note: a few release dates have yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and are subject to change.

You’ll notice one major movie that’s not displayed below. We’re referring to the Millie Bobby Brown movie Damsel, originally scheduled to drop on October 13th. We’ve since learned that the movie has been delayed.

English Language Netflix Original Movies Coming in October 2023

Pain Hustlers

Coming to Netflix: October 27th

David Yates will be most familiar to film fans as the director of most Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. Outside the magical world of Harry Potter, Yates also directed the 2016 Tarzan movie starring Alexander Skarsgard. Pain Hustlers will be Yates’ first project for Netflix and with an outstanding cast featuring the likes of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.”

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2023

My Happy Marriage (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: October 1st*

Adapted from the light novel Hepburn: Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’ by author Akumi Agitogi, My Happy Marriage could be one of the most visually captivating anime to land on Netflix in 2023.

The story is centered around Miyo Saimori, who was raised by her abusive family from a loveless marriage. She is married off to a mighty army commander, and while the two struggle to find common ground, as time goes by they fall madly in love with each other.

Lupin (Season 3)

Language: French

Coming to Netflix: October 5th

After we dutifully cracked the code to the season 3 premiere date of Lupin, Netflix officially then confirmed said date.

In this third chapter, the gentleman thief has gone underground, attempting to slip into obscurity. However, this proves to be an impossible task; he is the most sought-after man in France but will he soon become a fugitive known around the globe?

Doona! (Season 1)

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix: October 20th*

Studio Dragon is back in action developing another exciting new K-drama for Netflix. Starring popular Korean popstar, and member of the group Miss A, Bae Suzy, Doona! has the potential to match The Glory as one of the biggest K-drama releases on Netflix in 2023.

PLUTO (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: October 26th*

Based on the fan-favorite manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, this new anime series was first unveiled a little earlier in the year.

Produced by Studio M2, the series is set in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.