‘Elite’ Renewed for Season 8 at Netflix

Netflix’s longest-running Spanish language drama, Elite, has been renewed for an eighth season at Netflix! Production will begin in the Summer, but we aren’t expecting to see the series return on Netflix until sometime in 2024.

Outside of Money Heist, Elite has been one of the most popular Spanish language dramas on Netflix. Starting in October 2018, subscribers from around the world have been glued to their screens at the exploits of the students of the prestigious Las Encinas.

Fans of the Spanish series will be overjoyed to learn Netflix has renewed the drama for an eighth season. Zeta Studios will once again be behind the production of the show which is led by creators Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca.

Directing duties for the 8th season will be split amongst four directors; Daniel Barone (Killer Women), Ginesta Guindal (In Love All Over Again), Jota Linares (Dancing on Glass), and Elena Trapé (The Distances).

Two new faces and a familiar face will be joining the cast of Elite. Ane Rot of Killer Book Club, and Nuno Gallego of UPA Next are new cast members. Meanwhile, Mina el Hammani will be reprising her role of Nadia.

When does production start?

Production for the eighth season is scheduled to begin in August 2023. Roughly, it takes up to 4 to 6 months to film an entire season of Elite.

When will Elite season 8 be on Netflix?

Given that production is starting in August 2023, we expect filming to run until November at the earliest, and January at the latest. This means that we aren’t expecting to see Elite return to Netflix until the Spring or Summer of 2024.

Is Season 8 the final season of Elite?

We have nothing official from Netflix to suggest the eighth season will be the show’s last. So as long as fans return to watch the eighth season there’s no reason why it won’t return for a ninth season on the streaming service.

Are you excited to watch an 8th season of Elite on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!