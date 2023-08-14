‘D.P.’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

It’s been a good start to life for the second season of D.P. on Netflix. However, fans are now waiting in anticipation for a potential third season. Netflix has yet to announce whether a third season is in the works, but we’re incredibly hopeful we’ll see a third season of D.P. sometime in the near future.

D.P. is a South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Han Jun Hee and based on the webtoon D.P Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong. A contributing factor to why the series is so well received is Kim Bo Tong’s involvement in the series as a co-writer of the screenplay.

Article continues below...



A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

Has D.P. been renewed for a third season?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 14/08/2023)

At the time of writing D.P. has yet to be renewed by Netflix for a third season.

The series has spent the past two weeks in the global top ten in 5th place, where it has amassed a total of 5,700,000 views.

When compared to the first season, the analytics have already shown that the second season is outperforming it. It is also highly likely that the second season will beat the first season’s time spent in the global top ten list, which was only 2 weeks.

As the second season is currently on track to perform better than the first season, you can’t blame fans for thinking this means we’ll be getting a third season. Normally, fans would be correct, however, it’s unclear if the second season’s performance is still good enough for Netflix to commit to a third season.

We may need to wait several more weeks, or even a few months before we learn any news surrounding the renewal of D.P. at Netflix.

In an interview with the Maeil Business Newspaper, Han Jun Hee, director of D.P. was asked about a potential third season. He is “hopeful” that a third season will get the green light, however, he hasn’t thought of the story yet;

“Of course, if I am given the opportunity, I’ll think about it, but I haven’t thought about (season 3) yet.”

Does D.P. need a third season?

Thanks to how the second season ended, there is definitely room for a third season.

Most of the second season was spent with Jun-ho questioning his ability to help those in need, especially the ones who had deserted from their military service.

By the end of the second season, Jun-ho had been a huge help in potentially enacting the changes that the Korean military so desperately needed, but in the process, he was almost arrested, and his mentor Beom-gu was the one to take the fall.

Jun-ho was in possession of a USB drive that would have massive repercussions for the military if shown as evidence in the trials of the deserted men. Beom-gu handed over the USB drive, but as he gave away confidential information he is arrested, but not before Jun-ho and Ha-yeol get the chance to tearfully thank their mentor.

Ha-yeol’s military service has come to an end and has been discharged, which has left Jun-ho without a partner. Despite saying he is not one to keep in touch with his fellow soldiers in the real world, Ha-yeol and Jun-ho still promise to meet soon.

While off base Jun-ho runs into the former military bully Jang-soo, who is now leading a normal life. With 364 days left of his military service, Jun-ho is left to ponder whether he will remember everyone from his time in the military once he is finished.

Before the season draws to a close, Jun-ho is reunited with Suk-bong and is delighted to see that his friend has recovered from his injuries and is okay after all.

So, with 364 days left of his military service, we can definitely see the third season being the final installment of the K-drama. We would expect to see all of the fallout of the trial, and Beom-gu’s decision to take the fall for the information on the USB drive. Not to mention we expect the season to end with Jun-ho’s discharge from the military.

When could we expect to see a third season of D.P. on Netflix?

There was a two-year gap between the release of the first and second seasons of D.P.

If a third season were to follow suit the fans could be waiting until July 2025.

Would you like to see a third season of D.P. on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!