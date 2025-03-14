New Comedy Series & Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

It’s time for another State of the Slate preview, and today, we’re diving deep into Netflix’s comedy lineup! Below, we’ll preview just some of the confirmed new comedy movies and series due out in 2025 and what else is in development beyond that.

The year has already gotten off to a pretty strong start with releases like the final season of Mo, XO, Kitty (which was promptly renewed for season 3), and Running Point (also promptly renewed). On the movie front, we’ve had the Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Back in Action, Kinda Pregnant (plus a slew of other rom-coms for Valentine’s), and Plankton: The Movie.

New and Returning Comedy Series for 2025

Before we get into what’s confirmed, there are a few shows currently waiting for renewal on the comedy front. Bodkin and No Good Deed haven’t had season 2 renewals yet, and given the time that has passed, we’re not currently expecting them to return. We also await renewal decisions for animated comedies like Mulligan, Good Times: Black Again, and Exploding Kittens.

Confirmed or expected to be returning in 2025 (in alphabetical order) are:

A Man on the Inside (Season 2) – Expected in Fall 2025

– Expected in Fall 2025 Emily in Paris (Season 5)

FUBAR (Season 2)

Nobody Wants This (Season 2) – Expected in Fall 2025

– Expected in Fall 2025 Survival of the Thickest (Season 2) – Coming March 27th

– Coming March 27th The Vince Staples Show (Season 2)

The Upshaws (Part 7 – Final Season)

Tires (Season 2)

Wednesday (Season 2) – Expected in Q3 2025

Looking further out, season 2 of Beef is currently filming, although whether it will drop this year is currently unclear. The Gentlemen, technically a comedy, is filming this year, presumably with a 2026 return.

On the international front, Netflix How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) will return on April 8th with other confirmed comedy returns, including Murder Mindfully, Guns & Gulaabs, Maamla Legal Hai, 1670, Alpha Males, Community Squad, The Manny, Thank You, Next, Home for Christmas, and Roosters.

The Residence (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: March 20th

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Randall Park, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman

Shondaland has had two monster hits (three if you separate Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton) for Netflix, and hoping to make it a hat-trick is the new series The Residence, which stars former Orange is the New Black star Uza Aduba. The series is essentially Netflix’s TV series equivalent of Knives Out, with a splash of The Perfect Couple thrown in. Set in the White House, the series follows the events after a murder takes place, and it’s down to our eccentric detective to work out whodunit!

Originally a limited series, recent reporting suggests that Netflix has opted to keep the door open early for a potential second season. Will it be like Knives Out, with our detective moving on to a new case? We’ll have to wait and see how this new show performs first.

Big Mouth (Season 8)

Coming to Netflix: Spring/Summer 2025

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele

First bursting onto our screens in 2017, and now eight years later, Big Mouth is coming to an end, carrying the accolade of being not only one of the longest adult animated series but also one of the longest-running shows in Netflix history. Hopefully, the group of friends we’ve followed over the years, along with their hormone monsters, go out with an almighty bang.

Haunted Hotel (fka The Undervale)

Coming from the animation studio Titmouse and creator Matt Roller, this new adult animated sitcom will hope to turn the fortunes of Netflix’s adult animated team, given that the aforementioned Big Mouth is the only ongoing success in the genre. The story focuses on a “single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.”

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Cast: Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne

Looking through Netflix’s comedy series library, one of the best, at least in my opinion, is Derry Girls, which Lisa McGee helmed. Netflix agrees, as they granted her a brand new show that will arrive exclusively on Netflix in 2025. The plot centers on Saoirse, a sharp-witted yet chaotic TV writer, Robyn, a glamorous but overwhelmed mother of three, and Dara, a steady and reserved carer, who have been inseparable since school. Now in their late 30s, their bond remains unbreakable. But when they receive news of the death of Greta—the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang—a series of unsettling events at her wake propels them into an unexpected adventure.

The Four Seasons

Coming to Netflix: Spring 2025

Cast: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen

At this point, Several Netflix regulars, including Tina Fey (seen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Will Forte (Bodkin, Kinda Pregnant, and others), Steve Carrell (seen in Space Force), and others, are teaming up for a new remake of the 1981 feature film of the same name. Following largely the format laid out by the movie, the series follows six friends having a weekend retreat vacation with the hopes of relaxing. A spanner is soon thrown into the mix, though, as it’s revealed that one of the couples is about to split up. What follows is the dynamics of the friendship group over four separate vacations…

Leanne

Cast: Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes

Chuck Lorre Productions is working on this new multi-cam sitcom that’s headlined by Leanne Morgan and has been filming throughout the latter months of 2024 and into mid-2025. Lorre is best known for creating hits like The Big Bang Theory and has a few Netflix projects under his belt, too, such as the excellent The Kominsky Method and the not-so-good Disjointed. The plot revolves around the leading lady, who has her life flipped upside down. A marriage of 33 years ends, and she has to start over as a grandmother.

Long Story Short

Coming to Netflix: Fall 2025

After all these years, Bojack Horseman is still one of Netflix’s most endearing and, frankly, the best animated title the streamer has to offer. It makes sense, then, that Netflix wanted to reteam with the creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, for another project. That project, which once again is a bit left-field, arrives on our screens towards the tail end of the year. The only logline we have thus far states that the series follows a family over a period of time, adding, “It’s about the inside jokes, sibling rivalries, old wounds and shared history.” There’s still much to learn about this series, not least its cast. We’ll let you know more when we get it.

Man vs. Baby

While Netflix opted not to renew Man vs. Bee for a second season, it did opt to work with the famed comedian and actor best known for his characters like Mr. Bean and Black Adder for a follow-up spin-off series in which he’ll battle a baby throughout several episodes instead of a bee. The series is confirmed for a 2025 release, with filming in the UK in the early stages of the year, with the actor spotted in Picadilly Circus filming shots. Rowan Atkinson is a national treasure so we’re very happy that he’s coming back for a new entry.

Motel Translyvania

Serving as a spin-off to the popular Sony animated movie franchise, this new series, still expected to launch sometime in 2025, will see Drac and Mavis take a break from their usual exploits to open a motel in the Californian desert.

Son of a Donkey

Cast: Theo Saidden and Nathan Saidden

For most outside of Australia, where this series originates, you’re probably unaware of the Saidden’s Superwog characters. However, this year, you’ll learn about them with a new six-part mini-series. The official synopsis reads, “We meet Theo just as he moves out of his home to claim his independence — until he’s faced with the harsh realities of adulthood. From driving fines and daddy issues to internet scams and a lot of therapy, Theo and his best friend Johnny get up to their usual antics as they come to terms with what’s most important: family.”

Cast: Ana Ayora, Blake Burt, Cedrick Cooper, Vera Farmiga, Dominic Goodman, and Miles Heizer, among others

This series hasn’t been explicitly confirmed for a 2025 release but has already completed production, so we wouldn’t be at all surprised if it sneaks into this year. Based on the novel by Greg Cope White, this series brings to life the story of Cameron (played by Miles Heizer), a bullied, gay high schooler who decides to join the Marine Corps along with his best friend, facing plenty of challenges. Production on this one was supposed to take place in 2023 but was ultimately delayed. It finally got underway for its 10-episode first season in 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Too Much (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: July TBD

Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Daisy Bevan, Adele Exarchopoulos, Dean-Charles Chapman, Rita Wilson, Andrew Scott, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, Stephen Fry, Kaori Momoi, Adwoa Aboah

Lena Dunham, who just recently signed a first-look deal with Netflix, has her first major Netflix project coming out this Summer. It’s a fish-out-of-water series where Jessica, a mid-30s workaholic, moves to London from New York after a devastating relationship breakdown. Moving to England had a fantasy ring to it, but the reality turned out to be quite different, combined with the fact that she meets someone new who is a walk red flag.

We saw an extended preview of this at Next on Netflix UK earlier this year, and it’s instantly rocketed up my list of the most anticipated titles for 2025. It’s a good mix of dry British humor coming toe-to-toe with American uppity optimism. Spoiler alert: The two don’t necessarily mix.

Looking further down the line Netflix is working on Golf, a new series with Will Ferrell, a yet-to-titled Regina Hicks project, a buddy pic with Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper, Notes on Love from Shondaland as well as untitled comedy series projects with Matt Rife and Tom Segura.

New Comedy Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025

Nonnas

Coming to Netflix: May 9th

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea De Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli, Campbell Scott

Acquired by Netflix last year after having already completed filming in the summer of 2023, this New Jersey-set comedy sees a man risking everything to start up an authentic Italian restaurant with only one set of people qualified to operate the kitchen: local grandmothers. It could be a heart-tugging comedy and will be the first time Vince Vaughn has starred in a significant Netflix project.

Happy Gilmore 2

Coming to Netflix: July 25th

After years of speculation, Adam Sandler is back as the foul-mouthed and unconventional golfing athlete, Happy Gilmore. Returning nearly 30 years after his initial outing, we’ve still got much to learn about what awaits in the sequel, scheduled for release in late July, but what we do know is that it’ll feature cameos galore and, hopefully, be worth the wait.

Jay Kelly

Coming to Netflix: Fall/Autumn 2025

Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher, and Greta Gerwig

Much mystery still surrounds Noah Baumbach’s next Netflix movie, given that the only synopsis we’ve had so far is that it’s a “heartbreaking comedy.” What we do know is that it was filmed in multiple countries throughout 2025 and has an absolutely killer cast, perhaps one of the best that Netflix has ever assembled.

Madea’s Destination Wedding



Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris, Xavier Smalls

The first Netflix Original Madea movie did surprisingly well. Since Tyler Perry and Netflix are working on quite a few (understatement) other projects, it only makes sense that Perry once again dons the dress and wig. The official synopsis for the sequel reads, “Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

The Thursday Murder Club

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Richard E Grant, Geoff Bell, Ingrid Oliver, and Paul Freeman

I don’t quite know why I was surprised that Netflix considers the adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club as a comedy first and foremost, but it was. The calibre of the cast (with some I’d consider close to royalty) plus the director, Chris Columbus (best known for movies like The Christmas Chronicles, Harry Potter, and Home Alone), certainly makes this British murder-mystery one to watch. The plot revolves around a retirement home group used to theoretically solving murder mysteries. This time, however, it’s for real.

The Twits



Cast: Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, Natalie Portman, and Emilia Clarke

It’s been several years since Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl library, and although there are projects bubbling away, the first real fruits of the labor will be coming out later this year with The Twits. Director Phil Johnston (best known for Wreck-It Ralph) will bring the two horrid characters from the books to life, with the plot centering on the duo’s latest scheme: a dangerous amusement park.

Elsewhere on the movie front, the second Skydance Animation movie certainly has an element of comedy- called Pookoo and is expected in the latter half of the year. You’ve also got a romantic comedy or two still to come, with The Wrong Paris being the biggest. From the international slate, Omar Sy’s French Lover debuts this year alongside Bad Boa’s from the Netherlands and The Actor from Indonesia. Office Romance is the one in development to watch. That features Jennifer Lopez, and it goes into production shortly.

New Stand-Up Comedy Coming to Netflix in 2025

Netflix often doesn’t provide long-reaching previews of what new stand-up comedy specials are on the way, with many arriving with only a month’s notice. Therefore, this isn’t quite as extensive as we’d like. We’ll be tracking all the new stand-up (just like we did last year) separately soon. So far this year, we’ve got new specials from Ari Shaffir, Andrew Schulz, Felipe Esparza, and Rosebud Baker.

Confirmed upcoming specials coming up this year include:

3 Kill Tony Specials – Up-and-coming aspiring comedians (and a few regulars) are picked out of a bucket and given a minute to perform their routine. They get quizzed (and sometimes ripped apart) by a panel led by Tony Hinchcliffe and rotating guests. The first episode was filmed at the Joe Rogan-owned Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas. Hinchcliffe will also produce a stand-alone special for Netflix.

Elsewhere, Netflix has specials from Leanne Morgan (also starring in the sitcom above), Nimesh Patel, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias, Ricky Gervais, Matt Rife, Nate Bargatze, Shane Gillis, Taylor Tomlinson, Bert Kreischer, and Jo Koy. Netflix will also stream the 26th Mark Twain Prize hosted by Conan O’Brien – airing March 23rd.

What new comedy are you looking forward to checking out this year? Let us know in the comments.