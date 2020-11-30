It’s been one of the best years on record for K-Dramas on Netflix, and there’s no better way to round off the year than streaming even more K-Dramas. Here are the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in December 2020.

In case you missed any of the latest additions to Netflix, we covered all of the new K-Dramas in our November 2020 preview.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episode: 10

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Shi Young, Lee Do Hyun, Park Gyu Young

Netflix Release Date: December 18th, 2020

We were previously under the impression that Sweet Home was coming to Netflix as a weekly series, but we’ve since learned that is no longer the case. The horror K-Drama is a fully-fledged Netflix Original and one we expect plenty of subscribers will be enjoying upon its release.

High school loner Cha Hyun Soo recently moved to a new apartment after the tragic death of his family. Located in the apartment complex known as Green Home, soon Cha Hyun Soo learns the shocking secret about his new home. What lies within the complex walls is a monstrous creature that uses distorted human fears and desires to trap the residents inside.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2020

Run On (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sport | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Im Shi Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Soo Young, Kang Tae Oh, Cha Hwa Yun

Netflix Premiere Date: December 16th, 2020 | New Episodes Available: Wednesdays & Thursdays

As the only premiering new weekly K-drama announced for December so far, we’re expecting lots from Run On. The tVN drama should will no doubt find its place amongst the hearts and minds of many K-Drama fans on Netflix.

Sports agent Ki Sun Gyeom was once a sprinter for the South Korean national team, but due to a controversial legal case, he was forced to quit. Oh Mi-Joo, a subtitle translator for movies, is thrilled to see her name for the first time during a movie’s end credits. Seo Dan-A fights for her rightful place as the future head of the Seomyung Group, but outdated prejudices push her down the list of potential successors. Art major Lee Youn-Hwa appears in Seo Dan-A’s life, and his kind and caring nature draw them closer together.

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in December 2020

The Guest (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 67 Minutes

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Won Jong, Park Ho San

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2020

OCN is host to many intriguing K-Dramas which are outside the realms of rom-coms. If you’re looking for something a little alternative on your watch list this December, then make sure to check out The Guest on Netflix.

Yoon Hwa Pyung, a young psychic born into a shaman family, learns of the great evil demon “Son.” With the power to possess other demons, and weak-minded people, the demon is a grave threat to anyone it comes in contact with. In a fateful encounter, Hwa Pyung meets a young Catholic boy, Choi Yoon, after both of their families are massacred by the demon. Twenty years later, the demon resurfaces, and together Hwa Pyung and Choi Yoon are determined to destroy it.

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Cast: Do Kyung Soo, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Seon Ho, Han So Hee, Jo Sung Ha

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2020

Ranked 8th in the current list of most-watched South Korean dramas in cable television, it comes as no surprise that K-Drama fans are excited for the series impending arrival on Netflix. The beloved series set the hearts of many fans a flutter when it was announced the series would be arriving in December.

Lee Yul, the Crown Prince of Joseon appears cold and distant to those that live within the royal palace, but in truth he is lonely. To remove his loneliness, the Prince imposes a new law that states every eligible person in Korea must be married before they reach the age of 28. The change in law causes a problem for Hong Shim, who is the oldest unmarried woman in her village and must soon find a husband. After a failed assassination attempt results in Lee Yul being severely injured, he is taken under the care of Hong Shim and her father. Suffering from amnesia, Lee Yul has no memory of his heritage. In order to stop the authorities from punishing an unsuspecting Lee Yul, and Hong Shim the pair are forced into marriage.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2020

The Uncanny Counter (2020)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Mystery, Drama, Supernatural | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Jo Byung Kyoo, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan

Netflix Release Date: November 28th, 2020 | Finale Date: January 17th, 2021

Despite making its debut in November, most of the episodes will feature throughout December. The series has already been well received by K-Drama fans, and we expect the popularity of the series to only grow stronger throughout the month.

A team of demon hunters called Counters disguises themselves as noodle restaurant employees, so in secret, they can hunt evil spirits that have returned to Earth in pursuit of eternal life.

Start-Up N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

Netflix Release Date: October 17th, 2020 | Finale Date: December 6th, 2020

Despite a promising premise and a fantastic cast, Start-Up has only been able to reach the 41st highest watched cable television drama in South Korea. Despite not grabbing all of the attention in its native South Korea, the series has still performed well with Netflix subscribers.

In the Korean silicon valley, known as Sandbox, many hopeful businessmen and women are in the world of start-up companies. Seo Dal Mi has dreams of becoming Korea’s own Steve Jobs, and with her genius first love, an investor, and a business insider by her side, her dream may be closer than she thinks.

