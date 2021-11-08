New K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2021

The winter line-up of K-Dramas on Netflix is mostly made up of the returning weekly K-Dramas from the fall line-up, however, we are extremely excited about the debut of the highly anticipated sci-fi Original series The Silent Sea. Hopefully, more titles will be announced soon as we keep track of all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in December 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Original K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2021

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Cast: Gong Yoo, Bae Doo Na, Lee Joon, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Moo Saeng

We know for certain that The Silent Sea is coming to Netflix in December 2021, however, we’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm the full release date. The exciting new sci-fi series from South Korea will feature some familiar faces, such as Kingdom’s Bae Doona, Squid Games‘ Heo Sung Tae, and Train to Busan actor Gong Yoo.

Set in the not-so-distant future, the Earth is dying and undergoing desertification. Earth’s only chance of survival rests in the hands of a specialist team sent to the Moon, whose task is to retrieve a mysterious sample from the Balhae Base research station.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2021

Reflection of You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kim Jae Young, Choi Won Young, Kim Jo Hung

Netflix Finale Date: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

In her youth, Hee Joo grew up in a poor family, but despite her background, she grew up to become a successful painter and essayist. Despite her successful home and work-life, Hee Joo feels her time is spent meaninglessly, that is until she meets Hae Won, a young woman that reminds her of her youthful self who in spite of her poor background is still able to shine.

Inspector Koo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Joon, Lee Hong Nae, Baek Sung Chul, Jo Hyun Chul

Netlfix Finale Date: Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Koo Kyung Yi, an insurance investigator, is frighteningly intelligent who loves to solve cold cases simply for the thrill of cracking the case, rather than helping to bring justice to the world. Her biggest challenge lays ahead of her when an equally intelligent college student begins their serial killer plot in an accidental murder case in order to defraud her insurance money.

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Rowwon, Nam Yoon Su, Bae Yoon Kyung, Choi Byung Chan

Netflix Finale Date: Tuesday, December 14th, 2021

Hidden from birth to protect her from being murdered by the king, the twin princess of Crown Prince Lee Hwi is brought out of hiding to replace her brother after his unexpected death. Raised by her mother as the new Prince Lee Hwi, her real identity is hidden. Her position becomes complicated when she begins to fall in love with her tutor Jung Ji Woon.

What new K-Dramas are you excited to watch on Netflix in December 2021? Let us know in the comments below!