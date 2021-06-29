July will see the long-anticipated special episode of Kingdom arrive on Netflix. There’s also an exciting new K-Drama series that subscribers will want to sink their teeth into. K-Dramas fans can also look forward to watching brand new episodes from all of the going K-Dramas releasing brand new episodes every week.

N = Netflix Original

New K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2021

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N

Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Park Byung Eun, Kim Shi Ah, Koo Kyo Hwan

Netflix Release Date: Friday, July 23rd, 2021

The special episode of Kingdom will explore the origin of Ashin, the mysterious woman seen at the very end of Kingdom season 2. Ashin of the North will explore the origin of the infected, and reveal the mystery behind the identity of Jun Ji Hyun’s character.

New Weekly K-Drama Series on Netflix in July 2021

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Nam Gyu Ri, Kim Ye Won

Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, July 5th, 2021 | New Episodes: Monday & Tuesday

We fully expect You Are My Spring to be one of the most popular K-Dramas on Netflix this Summer.

Kang Da Jung, a talented manager of a five-star hotel, has risen faster than any of her peers. But while she may be successful in her career, unfortunately, she is unlucky in love and takes after her mother for her poor choice of men. Her life changes forever when she meets psychiatrist Joo Young Do, a passionate doctor that will do anything to help his patients.

Returning Weekly K-Drama Series on Netflix in July 2021

Racket Boys (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Oh Na Ra, Tang Jun Sang, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Sang Kyung, Lee Ji Won

Netflix Finale Date: July 20th, 2021 | New Episodes: Monday & Tuesday

Racket Boys has faced some controversy during its run, which has lead to an abysmal rating of 1.0 out of 10 on IMDb. The series has faired better on Mydramalist where it currently has a rating of 8.3 out of 10.

Ra Young Ja was once a legendary badminton player but has since retired from being a professional. Hired as a coach for a middle school badminton team, she’s never had to work harder than getting her ragtag team of teenagers to become winners.

Love (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Sung Hoon, Lee Ga Ryeong, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Jeon Soo Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: August 1st, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Love is currently one of the highest-rated cable dramas on Netflix. With a rating of 9.656%, Love is ranked as the 27th highest-rated cable drama of all time.

The lives of three women, who work as successful radio hosts, have their lives begin to unravel when twists and turns begin affecting their seemingly happy marriages.

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Romance| Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Finale Date: September 2nd, 2021 | New Episode: Thursday

Thanks to the first season’s incredible success, fans were clamoring for more of Hospital Playlist. The series continues to perform well, both on Netflix and in its native South Korea where millions are tuning in each week to watch the K-Drama.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day-to-day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day-to-day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Nevertheless (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Han So Hee, Chae Jong Hyop, Yang Hye Ji, Han Eu Ddeum

Netflix Finale Date: August 21st, 2021| New Episode: Saturday

Song Kang continues to prove he is an incredible draw on Netflix in his fourth Netflix Original to date.

Park Jae Uhn is a happy-go-lucky and flirty person but never allows himself to develop feelings for others. Meanwhile, Yoo Na Bi, enjoys dating but after her bitter experience with her first love, she no longer trusts love and doesn’t believe in destiny. But when Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi meet, the pair have a magical effect on each other, breaking down the barriers that shut others out.

Which K-Dramas are you going to be watching on Netflix in July 2021? Let us know in the comments below!