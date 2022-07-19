New Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2022

Welcome along to our look ahead at the remaining movies that are scheduled or expected to hit Netflix in the remaining months of 2022, including Netflix Original movies coming in August, September, October, November, and December 2022.

Before we dig into what’s to come, if you want to recap all of the Netflix Original movies to have been released so far in 2022, check out our full list guide here.

Note: this is a respin to an article where we looked at movies coming in 2022 and beyond, which will soon be republished at movies coming in 2023 and beyond.

Movie Release Schedule for Netflix in Fall 2022

13: The Musical

Genre: Musical

Director: Tamra Davis

Coming to Netflix: August 12th

Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam

This CBS film adaptation is of the renowned play of the same name and is being directed by Tamra Davis, best known for Half Baked and Billy Madison.

Here’s what you can expect to see from the Netflix musical:

“After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.”

A Jazzman’s Blues

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Josh Boone, Solea Pfeiffer

Expected Release Date: September 2022

Creator Tyler Perry has reportedly waited over 25 years to get his period-crime drama A Jazzman’s Blues into development. The story occurs across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987, as an investigation is led into an unsolved murder mystery.

The movie is set to debut at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest in August 2022.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Genre: War Drama

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Edin Hasanovic

Language: German

Expected Release Date: October 2022

This multi-lingual movie will be played out from the perspective of a young German soldier’s experience on the Western Front during World War I.

The movie is one of our most anticipated movies and currently aiming for a 2022 release date.

Blonde

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton

Coming to Netflix: September 23rd but may be pushed back to September 28th

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name, this biopic is a reimagining of the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas). Adrien Brody stars as Monroe’s husband, The Playwright (AKA Arthur Miller) and Caspar Phillipson stars as JFK.

This will be the fifth time he’s played the late president: Phillipson previously filled the role in the 2016 biopic, Jackie, the short film The Speech JFK Never Gave, the History Channel TV drama Project Blue Book, plus several stage performances.

Day Shift

Genre: Fantasy

Director: J.J. Perry

Cast: Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Steve Howey, Jamie Foxx, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, Dave Franco, Meagan Good

Coming to Netflix: August 12th

Described as a vampire hunter movie, Day Shift is being directed by the director of John Wick 2 and The Fate of the Furious.

It’ll follow a blue-collar dad who works as a pool cleaner but is actually a notorious vampire hunter.

End of the Road

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Director: Millicent Shelton

Queen Latifah will return for her second major Netflix Original movie in 2022 following the release of Hustle.

She’s set to appear as Brenda in this thriller about a recent widow who is starting a new life across the other side of the country but after running into trouble while on the trip, she finds herself being hunted down by a killer.

Enola Holmes 2

Genre: Action, Family

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma

After the first Enola Holmes movie success, Netflix quickly gave a green light to a sequel that will be coming out in late 2022, having filmed in late 2021 and wrapped in January 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.”

Falling For Christmas

Genre: Christmas Romantic Comedy

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez

The new Lindsay Lohan holiday feature will be leading Netflix’s Christmas movie lineup for 2022.

The movie sees a spoiled heiress getting into a skiing accident and suffering from amnesia. She finds herself in the care of a lodge owner with whom she strikes up an unlikely relationship with.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Genre: Animation

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Pearlman, Christoph Waltz

Coming to Netflix: December TBD (December 9th preliminary date)

Guillermo del Toro is working on a number of big projects for Netflix as part of his output deal but perhaps the most exciting is this modern, darker retelling of Pinnochio.

Filmed entirely in stop-motion, we’ll see the classic children’s fairytale come to life with a huge cast. Voices set to feature include Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

The movie will be coming to Netflix in December 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (FKA Knives Out 2)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline

The first Knives Out movie was a smash hit for Lionsgate and will now be returning for a sequel with a brand new case to be solved by Benoit Blanc.

The sequel began filming in Greece in June 2021.

A third movie is also in development exclusively for Netflix, with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig again attached.

Ivy + Bean

Genre: Kids, Family

Director: Elissa Down

Cast: Keslee Blalock, Madison Skye Validum, Lidya Jewett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Coming to Netflix: September 2nd

Based on the popular kid’s books by Annie Barrows, this new family movie will be a faithful adaptation of its source material.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.”

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Genre: Drama

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay, Emma Corrin, Ella Hunt

Adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel from writer David Magee. The movie will tell the story of a woman who breaks out of her marriage vows falling in love with a man who works on her estate.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and comes from Sony Pictures Entertainment (the first movie from Netflix’s big output deal with Sony).

Look Both Ways (FKA Plus/Minus)

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Wanuri Kahiu

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee

Coming to Netflix: August 17th

Best known for Riverdale, Lili Reinhart will headline this new sci-fi movie that sees her character’s life go down two very different paths in real-time. In one timeline, she’s become a mother and stays in her hometown to raise a child; in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue a career.

The movie was first known as Plus/Minus and it comes from Catchlight Studios.

Lou

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Director: Anna Foerster

Cast: Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven

Coming to Netflix: September 2022

Jurnee Smollett, known for Birds of Prety and Lovecraft Country, will headline this new movie which comes from Bad Robot and sees J.J. Abrams producing.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A massive storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother, with no other option, teams up with the mysterious older woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey into the wilderness that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.”

Love in the Villa

Genre: Romance

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Cast: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi

Tom Hopper is perhaps best known for playing Number 1 in Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy but he’ll also be showing off his softer side in this new romantic-comedy set to debut on Netflix in September 2022.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man.”

Luckiest Girl Alive

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Director: Mike Barker

Cast: Connie Britton, Mila Kunis, Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, Justine Lupe

Lionsgate is behind this movie coming exclusively to Netflix and is about a woman in New York who is faced with a trauma that causes her life to unravel. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll.

Me Time

Genre: Comedy

Director: John Hamburg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Jimmy O. Yang

Coming to Netflix: August 26th

A big ensemble cast comes together for this comedy movie that is written and directed by John Hamburg.

Follows a Dad who finds time for himself for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with a friend for a wild weekend.

Monkey Man

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala

This will be Dev Patel’s directorial debut in a movie Netflix paid a reported $30 million for.

An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in

corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those

who took everything from him many years ago.

The movie concluded filming in early 2021.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Genre: Horror

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett

Adapting the Stephen King novel, this movie is being produced by Jason Blum (Blumhouse) and Ryan Murphy.

The movie revolves around a young boy living in a small town befriending a billionaire but after he dies, the young boy continues communicating with him via his iPhone.

My Father’s Dragon

Genre: Animated

Director: Nora Twomey

Cast: Gaten Matarazzo, Leighton Meester, Jackie Earle Haley, Golshifteh Farahani, Judy Greer

Cartoon Saloon from Ireland will bring their highly anticipated animated feature film My Father’s Dragon to Netflix in late 2022.

The movie was announced alongside a big lineup of new animated projects back in 2018, with many having already been released in the time past since then.

My Father’s Dragon is being written by Meg LeFauve who was previously at Pixar and wrote Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Genre: Musical

Director: Matthew Warchus

Cast: Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham

One of the many Roald Dahl adaptations in the work for Netflix has been a musical live-action adaptation of Matilda. The movie tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Netflix UK won’t be getting the movie with it instead expected to hit cinemas instead.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Genre: Animation

Director: Stephen Donnelly

Coming to Netflix: December TBD

From Timeless Films in the United Kingdom comes this new animated feature film adapting the Charles Dickens classic. It’s been described as a musical adaptation with new original music from Leslie Bricusse.

It was announced alongside a slew of other new animated projects from Netflix being produced across Europe.

Shirley

Genre: Biopic

Director: John Ridley

Cast: Regina King, Lance Reddick, W. Earl Brown, Lucas Hedges, Terrence Howard

Participant and Royal Ties team up for a new biopic on the late Shirley Chisholm, who notably became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress.

12 Years a Slave director John Ridley is heading up the project with Regina King producing.

Slumberland

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, this new fantasy movie will see Jason Momoa play Flip based on the characters written by Winsor McCay.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie aimed at families:

“A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again”

Spaceman

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Johan Renck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Isabella Rossellini, Kunal Nayyar

Adam Sandler is set to headline this sci-fi adaptation (previously known as Spaceman of Bohemia) of the book by Jaroslav Kalfař. The story is of an orphaned boy raised in the Czech countryside who beats all odds and becomes the country’s first astronaut.

The movie entered post-production in the summer of 2021.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (FKA Boo!)

Genre: Family, Horror

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Lauren Lapkus, Dave Sheridan, Holly J. Barrett

One of the movies we expect on Netflix ahead of Halloween this year is the new Marlon Wayans movie that was called Boo! when first announced.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father.”

The Good Nurse

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens, Noah Emmerich, Devyn McDowell, Ajay Naidu

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, this movie is about an infamous caregiver who is being implicated in the deaths of hundreds of patients at a hospital.

The Mother

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Niki Caro

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez

Armed with a budget of $30 million, according to our sources, this Vertigo Entertainment movie is one of several coming from Jennifer Lopez as part of her big overall deal.

Has been described as John Wick meets Hannah about a mother and daughter duo trying to escape their old life.

The Noel Diary

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Director: Charles Shyer

Cast: Justin Hartley, James Remar, Bonnie Bedlia

Another one of the upcoming Christmas movies for 2022 is The Noel Diary which was filmed in Southport, CT.

The movie revolves around a best-selling author who is headed home for the holiday season and, perhaps more importantly, to settle his family’s estate. After discovering a diary, he embarks upon an adventure and may just find his true love.

The Pale Blue Eye

Genre: Crime, Horror

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling

Christian Bale will play the role of Augustus Landor, a veteran detective investigating murders helped by his young cadet who will eventually go on to become Edgar Allan Poe.

The movie reportedly has over a $70 million budget and was filmed between November 2021 and February 2022.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kery Washington

Decorated director Paul Fieg will adapt the book series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie currently set to star.

Production wrapped on this movie in June 2021 and was originally expected to land in September 2022 but now is expected in October 2022 (we’re specifically hearing an October 21st release date).

The Wonder

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Cast: Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Elaine Cassidy

This new period mystery thriller is headlined by Black Widow’s Florence Pugh who will play the role of Lib Wright.

The movie will tell the story of two strangers who go on to change each other’s lives in more ways than one.

They Cloned Tyrone

Genre: Comedy, Sci-fi | Director: Juel Taylor

Cast: Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris

Juel Taylor co-writes and directs this new sci-fi comedy confirmed to release in 2022.

Here’s the logline for the movie:

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

We Have A Ghost

Genre: Family, Horror

Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro

Based on the Vice short story, We Have a Ghost will see a huge roster of stars come together. It’s being produced by Legendary Entertainment and is about a man who claims to have made friends with a ghost who resembles someone famous and becomes viral online.

Wendell & Wild

Genre: Animation, Horror

Director: Henry Selick

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are both behind the pen and set to voice in this brand new animated movie coming in 2021.

The director behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline is lending his talents to this title. It’s dubbed as a horror title and is about two demon brothers escaping the underworld.

White Noise

Genre: Dram

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy

Noah Baumbach will return for his second major Netflix movie following Marriage Story.

The movie is set to adapt the classic book by Don DeLillo, which is set at a mid-western college and will cover the year in the life of a professor called Jack Gladney.

You can see some behind-the-scenes shots and more in our comprehensive preview of the new movie.

You People

Genre: Comedy

Director: Kenya Barris

Cast: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Molly Gordon, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage

Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill team on this new comedy about a new couple and their families who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and

generational differences.

There are also plenty of movies we don’t get to feature above because we’re short on space, including some of the big non-English language movie slate.

Here’s a look at some of the movies which we missed:

20th Century Girl – Korean romance.

– Korean romance. Athena – French drama.

– French drama. Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) – Spanish comedy.

– Spanish comedy. Broad Peak – Polish thriller

– Polish thriller Drifting Home – Anime movie – September 16th

– Anime movie – September 16th Fenced In – Portuguese language comedy.

– Portuguese language comedy. Hellhole – Polish horror.

– Polish horror. JUNG_E – Korean sci-fi.

– Korean sci-fi. Khufiya – Indian action.

– Indian action. Monica, O My Darling – Indian comedy.

– Indian comedy. Qala – Indian drama.

– Indian drama. Seoul Vibe – Korean action movie.

– Korean action movie. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – Japanese anime – December 2022.

– Japanese anime – December 2022. Troll – Norweigen sci-fi.

What movies are you looking forward to watching on Netflix before the end of 2022? Let us know in the comments.