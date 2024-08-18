What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024

Welcome to a bumper weekly look ahead at all the new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout the next seven days, where the headline for the week is over a dozen of AMC’s finest series from the past decade coming to Netflix for a year.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Of all 13 of the AMC shows coming to Netflix this week, the one garnering the most hype online is Interview with the Vampire, given its highly supportive community that’s very active online. One of the two Anne Rice adaptations coming to Netflix this week follows the life of a vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac, detailing his struggles in the 1900s as journalist Daniel Molloy interviews him.

Sadly, only the first season is coming to Netflix, consisting of seven episodes, with the second remaining exclusive to AMC+ and a third season currently in the works.

UnREAL (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

The drama UnREAL, by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, is being added to Netflix alongside all of the AMC series to begin the week, and we hope that it won’t get lost in the shuffle. It aired on Lifetime between 2015 and 2018 before moving to Hulu exclusively for its final season.

As we first reported, all four of those seasons are coming to Netflix, which takes you behind the scenes on a dating reality series detailing some of the morally questionable decisions that go into making what we’d see from a show like Love is Blind while in production.

Incoming

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Brothers Dave and John Chernin are behind this new R-rated coming-of-age comedy that hopes to be Netflix’s own American Pie. The plot revolves around four freshmen who are looking to explore it all, attending their first-ever high school party.

The movie serves as a bit of a who-who of teen actors, with many of its cast having featured in high-profile titles. Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, and Ali Gallo lead the cast.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, August 19th

AMC Series Collection: A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1) Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2) Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2) Interview with the Vampire (Season 1) Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3) Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2) Monsieur Spade (Season 1) Preacher (Seasons 1-4) That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1) The Terror (Season 1) The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)



Cocomelon Lane (Season 2) Netflix Original

Migration (2023)

UnREAL (Seasons 1-4)

What’s Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, August 20th

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1) Netflix Original

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (2024) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 21st

Back to 15 (Season 3 – Back to 18) Netflix Original

Logan Lucky (2017)

Manta Warrior: The Legend of the Eight Moons (2024)

Nice Girls (2024) Netflix Original

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Limited Series) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 22nd

Baby Fever (Season 2) Netflix Original

GG Precinct (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mermaid Magic (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (2024) Netflix Original

Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) Netflix Original

That 90s Show (Part 3) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Friday, August 23rd

Incoming (2024) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Saturday, August 24th

We Are! Let’s Get The Party Starto!! (2024)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on August 21st

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

Leaving Netflix on August 22nd

A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi (2018

Leaving Netflix on August 23rd

Avengement (2019)

Leaving Netflix on August 24th

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) – A24 Removal

Leaving Netflix on August 25th

Count Me In (2021)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2022)

Leaving Netflix on August 26th

Berlin Syndrome (2017)

The River Runner (2021)

