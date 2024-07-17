Netflix Bags All Four Seasons of ‘UnREAL’ – Releasing in August 2024

The licensed titles just keep on coming at the moment; What’s on Netflix has learned that Netflix in the United States is set to stream all 38 episodes of the drama UnREAL beginning August 19th, 2024, for an unknown period.

Running on Lifetime between 2015 and 2018 before landing at Hulu for an abbreviated final fourth season in July 2018, the series has been streaming on Tubi since late after it was removed from Hulu after an exclusive window ended.

Created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and based on Sequin Raze by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, the series revolves around two women operating behind the scenes at a chaotic production of a dating competition series called Everlasting.

As you may know, Noxon has worked with Netflix under an overall deal from 2018, and sadly, beyond To The Bone, none have come to fruition. However, we still hear she’s quietly working on a Netflix movie, so we’ll see if that develops. The only other project we’ve heard about is an adaptation of The Witches of New York back in 2020, but it’s unclear if it’s moving forward.

All three of the first seasons hold the prestigious Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes, with season 4 being rotten. Ellen E Jones wrote for The Independent in 2015, saying, “UnREAL is a show for people who hate the inhumanity of reality television and yet still find themselves drawn to it. It’s sharply critical of the old tricks, yet not above using some of them to entertain.”

Shiri Appleby (Roswell) and Constance Zimmer (House of Cards) headline the series with others in the cast throughout the four seasons, including Craig Bierko, Freddie Stroma, Jeffrey, Bowyer-Chapman, Johanna Braddy, Aline Elasmar, and Nathalie Kelley.

For all the new movies and series coming to Netflix throughout August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Don’t forget that Netflix is getting a bunch of other licensed titles throughout the month, whether it’s the dozen-plus AMC shows set to arrive, Fire Country season 1, or the first season of the BET+ series Average Joe.

Are you looking forward to watching UnReal on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.