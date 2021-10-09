Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of October 2021. Below, we’ll walk you through every new movie and TV series currently scheduled to premiere throughout the month.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

27 Steps of May (2018) – Award-winning Indonesian drama about a woman discovering a world beyond her traumatic past.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) – Heath Ledger headlines this historical action drama.

– Heath Ledger headlines this historical action drama. A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N – Historical documentary about a religious leader establishing a base in Chile.

– Historical documentary about a religious leader establishing a base in Chile. An Inconvenient Truth (2006) – Al Gore presents this documentary where he campaigns about climate change.

– Al Gore presents this documentary where he campaigns about climate change. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1) – Nickelodeon Halloween series.

– Nickelodeon Halloween series. As Good as It Gets (1997) – Jack Nicholson comedy-drama about a gar artist forming an unlikely friendship.

– Jack Nicholson comedy-drama about a gar artist forming an unlikely friendship. Awakenings (1990) – Biopic starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro that tells the story of victims of an encephalitis epidemic.

– Biopic starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro that tells the story of victims of an encephalitis epidemic. B.A.P.S. (1997) – Comedy about two homegirls moving to Los Angeles to become dancers.

– Comedy about two homegirls moving to Los Angeles to become dancers. Bad Teacher (2011) – Cameron Diaz stars as a useless middle school teacher.

– Cameron Diaz stars as a useless middle school teacher. Desperado (1995) – Action thriller from director Robert Rodriguez starring Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas.

– Action thriller from director Robert Rodriguez starring Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) – Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans co-star in this crime copy that parody films such as Boyz n the Hood and South Central.

– Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans co-star in this crime copy that parody films such as Boyz n the Hood and South Central. Diana: The Musical (2021) N – A taping of the Broadway play Diana: The Musical which is based on the Princess of Wales. Was filmed during the height of the pandemic.

Double Team (1997) – Jean-Clade Van Damme stars in this sci-fi comedy.

– Jean-Clade Van Damme stars in this sci-fi comedy. Eagle Eye (2008) – Shia LaBeouf headlines this mystery thriller about two strangers who are paired together and facing challenges and if they don’t comply, they’ll lose everything.

– Shia LaBeouf headlines this mystery thriller about two strangers who are paired together and facing challenges and if they don’t comply, they’ll lose everything. Endless Love (1981) – Romance movie about a high school student who falls in love with a 15-year-old.

– Romance movie about a high school student who falls in love with a 15-year-old. Eternal Summer (2006) – Taiwanese LGBTQ romance drama.

– Taiwanese LGBTQ romance drama. Forever Rich (2021) N – Dutch comedy about a rapper who maintains a tough-guy persona which is under threat after a violent robbery.

– Dutch comedy about a rapper who maintains a tough-guy persona which is under threat after a violent robbery. Ghost (1990) – Oscar-winning romance fantasy movie about a young mans spirit that stays behind after being murdered.

– Oscar-winning romance fantasy movie about a young mans spirit that stays behind after being murdered. Gladiator (2000) – 5-time Oscar-winning movie starring Russell Crow as Maximus in ancient Rome.

– 5-time Oscar-winning movie starring Russell Crow as Maximus in ancient Rome. Hairspray (2007) – Comedy musical set in the early 1960s.

– Comedy musical set in the early 1960s. Fearless (2016) – Jet Li martial arts movie that serves as Chinese martial arts master Huo Yuanjia.

– Jet Li martial arts movie that serves as Chinese martial arts master Huo Yuanjia. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) – The video-game adaptation starring Angelina Jolie where she’s on a quest to find Pandora’s Box.

– The video-game adaptation starring Angelina Jolie where she’s on a quest to find Pandora’s Box. Léon: The Professional (1994) – Action drama starring Gary Oldman about a 12-year-old being abducted.

– Action drama starring Gary Oldman about a 12-year-old being abducted. Live by Night (2016) – Ben Affleck stars in this crime drama about a group of gangsters from Boston who set up shop down in Florida.

Maid (Limited Series) N – Adapting a New York Times best-selling memoir you’ll join a single mother who is struggling to keep ends meet after taking up a housekeeping job.

– Adapting a New York Times best-selling memoir you’ll join a single mother who is struggling to keep ends meet after taking up a housekeeping job. Malcolm X (1992) – The Spike Lee biopic on the influential Black Nationalist leader.

– The Spike Lee biopic on the influential Black Nationalist leader. Oats Studio – Volume 1 (Season 1) – A collection of CG short films from director Neill Blomkamp.

Observe and Report (2009) – Seth Rogen comedy where he stars as a bi-polar mall security guard called Ronnie.

– Seth Rogen comedy where he stars as a bi-polar mall security guard called Ronnie. Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) – Another Robert Rodriguez action thriller about a hitman becoming involved in international espionage.

– Another Robert Rodriguez action thriller about a hitman becoming involved in international espionage. Our Brand is Crisis (2015) – Comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie sees an American consultant recruited to help re-elect a relatively useless and controversial president in Bolivia.

– Comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie sees an American consultant recruited to help re-elect a relatively useless and controversial president in Bolivia. Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) N – Korean talk show.

– Korean talk show. Project X (2012) – Todd Phillips produces this late-night comedy about three high school seniors throwing a birthday party to make a name for themselves. Things get out of hand and fast.

– Todd Phillips produces this late-night comedy about three high school seniors throwing a birthday party to make a name for themselves. Things get out of hand and fast. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – Unclear what version this is.

– Unclear what version this is. Rumor Has It… (2005) – Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Costner romantic-comedy.

– Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Costner romantic-comedy. Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N – Kids live-action series based on three young witches.

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – Winner of 10 Primetime Emmys, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will come to Netflix exclusively around the world on October 1st. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards.

– Winner of 10 Primetime Emmys, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will come to Netflix exclusively around the world on October 1st. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards. Serendipity (2001) – Romantic comedy starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

– Romantic comedy starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. Spy Kids Trilogy: Spy Kids Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams Spy Kids 3: Game Over



Step Brothers (2008) – Adam McKay’s comedy about two middle-aged losers who just became best friends.

– Adam McKay’s comedy about two middle-aged losers who just became best friends. Swallow (2021) N – Nollywood movie based on the 2010 novel.

– Nollywood movie based on the 2010 novel. The Cave (2005) – Horror movie where a group of divers become trapped in a cave full of blood-thirsty creatures.

– Horror movie where a group of divers become trapped in a cave full of blood-thirsty creatures. The Devil Inside (2012) – Horror set in Italy where a woman has been involved in multiple exorcisms.

– Horror set in Italy where a woman has been involved in multiple exorcisms. The DUFF (2015) – High school comedy about a senior who seeks to disrupt the social order after being called a DUFF (Designated Ugly Fat Friend)

The Guilty (2021) N – Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke star in this thriller about a police officer who has been moved to dispatch duty.

– Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke star in this thriller about a police officer who has been moved to dispatch duty. The Holiday (2006) – Ensemble Christmas movie starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law.

– Ensemble Christmas movie starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law. The Karate Kid (2010) – The rebooted Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan.

– The rebooted Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N – The second feature film in the anime franchise.

– The second feature film in the anime franchise. The Ugly Truth (2009) – Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler star in this romantic comedy directed by Robert Luketic.

– Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler star in this romantic comedy directed by Robert Luketic. Titanic (1997) – The James Cameron epic retelling the story of the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

– The James Cameron epic retelling the story of the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Tommy Boy (1995) – Chris Farley and David Spade star in this comedy with the pair trying to save their family business.

– Chris Farley and David Spade star in this comedy with the pair trying to save their family business. Unthinkable (2010) – Samuel L. Jackson crime thriller

– Samuel L. Jackson crime thriller Waterworld (1995) – Adventure sci-fi starring Kevin Costner where the polar ice-caps have melted and Earth is submerged in water.

– Adventure sci-fi starring Kevin Costner where the polar ice-caps have melted and Earth is submerged in water. Zodiac (2007) – The David Fincher epic about several people obsessed trying to find out who the Zodiac killer is.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

RBG (2018) – Documentary by Betsy West and Julie Cohen on the Justice that served on the US Supreme Court.

– Documentary by Betsy West and Julie Cohen on the Justice that served on the US Supreme Court. Scissor Seven (Season 3) N – Chinese anime series.

– Chinese anime series. Upcoming Summer (2021) N – Chinese high-school drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

On My Block (Season 4) N – The conclusion season (but not the end) of the teen comedy-drama that is set two years after the event of season 3.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (2021) N – Labeled as “the sixth chapter” this new special with Dave Chappelle sees him back with a vengeance.

Escape the Undertaker (2021) N – Interactive WWE special.

– Interactive WWE special. Remember You (Season 1) – Thai crime romance series about a young detective pulled in to help aid his failing memory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Bad Sport (Volume 1) N – New sports docu-series looking into when crime and sport intersect.

– New sports docu-series looking into when crime and sport intersect. Baking Impossible (Season 1) N – A brand new baking competition show where engineers and bakers are teamed up together. Hosted by Justin Willman.

– A brand new baking competition show where engineers and bakers are teamed up together. Hosted by Justin Willman. Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019) – Music documentary on the female musician who was known for being the biggest female artist for half a century.

– Music documentary on the female musician who was known for being the biggest female artist for half a century. Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) N – A new international spin-off of the Netflix dating show.

– A new international spin-off of the Netflix dating show. The Blacklist (Season 8) – The latest season of the NBC series headlined by James Spader.

– The latest season of the NBC series headlined by James Spader. The Five Juanas (Season 1) N – Telenova about five women who are linked after they discover the have the same birthmark.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Horror thriller ahead of Halloween from producer Shawn Levy. The movie follows a group of young outsiders who are hoping to stop a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Sexy Beasts (Season 2) N – The cringe romance reality series.

The Billion Dollar Code (Season 1) N – New limited series based on the true story of two German computer pioneers heading to court to sue Google.

– New limited series based on the true story of two German computer pioneers heading to court to sue Google. The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese short-form comedy series.

– Japanese short-form comedy series. The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) N – Second batch of episodes of the anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

A Tale of Dark & Grimm (Season 1) N – New animated kids series based on the classic Hansel and Gretel tale.

– New animated kids series based on the classic Hansel and Gretel tale. Angeliena (2021) – South African movie from Uga Carlini about a parking attendant who sets out to travel the world.

– South African movie from Uga Carlini about a parking attendant who sets out to travel the world. Family Business (Season 3) N – The French comedy series about a family in the business of growing and selling pot comes to a conclusion.

– The French comedy series about a family in the business of growing and selling pot comes to a conclusion. Grudge / Kin (2021) N – Turkish thriller about a police chief becoming embroiled in a case that keeps unravelling.

– Turkish thriller about a police chief becoming embroiled in a case that keeps unravelling. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries that looks into the deaths of 11 members of a Dehli family.

– True-crime docuseries that looks into the deaths of 11 members of a Dehli family. LOL Surprise: The Movie (2021) – Animated kids movie coming exclusively to Netflix.

My Brother, My Sister (2021) N – Italian drama.

– Italian drama. Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021) N – A new animated Pokemon movie about Koko who meets Ash and Pikachu and must team up to save his home.

– A new animated Pokemon movie about Koko who meets Ash and Pikachu and must team up to save his home. Pretty Smart (Season 1) N – LGBTQ sitcom about a young girl named Chelsea who moves in with her sister and her three roommates.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Blue Period (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Anime series about a young boy who is bored of school and expresses himself using art.

– Anime series about a young boy who is bored of school and expresses himself using art. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – James Wan sequel to the excellent horror thriller movie franchise.

Occupation: Rainfall (2021) – Australian sci-fi movie that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix. Set shortly after an alien invasion about a resistance group rising up against the aliens.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N – Docuseries on a colony of Germans who established themselves in Chile.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Going in Style (2017) – Michael Kaine, Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman star in this comedy crime movie from Zach Braff.

– Michael Kaine, Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman star in this comedy crime movie from Zach Braff. Shameless (U.S.) (Season 11) – The final season of the Showtime series.

– The final season of the Showtime series. The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N – The Tween comedy series from Rachel Shukert returns for a second season.

– The Tween comedy series from Rachel Shukert returns for a second season. The King’s Affection (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean period drama about a prince’s twin sister taking over the duties of the throne.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N – An anime feature film that serves as a spin-off to the 2017 Will Smith movie that’s set in the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration.

– An anime feature film that serves as a spin-off to the 2017 Will Smith movie that’s set in the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration. Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N – Orlando von Einsiedel directed documentary focusing on the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Orlando von Einsiedel directed documentary focusing on the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N – Music documentary.

– Music documentary. Mighty Express (Season 5) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Peralagan (2004) – Bollywood romantic comedy.

– Bollywood romantic comedy. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021) – Documentary on the Puerto Rican actress who made waves and starred in Netflix’s One Day at a Time.

– Documentary on the Puerto Rican actress who made waves and starred in Netflix’s One Day at a Time. Sivaji (2007) – Indian action thriller.

– Indian action thriller. Smart People (2008) – Romantic comedy starring Dennis Quaid and Sarah Jessica Parker about a widowed professor coming to find new love.

– Romantic comedy starring Dennis Quaid and Sarah Jessica Parker about a widowed professor coming to find new love. The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N – More behind-the-scenes looks at your favorite movies with this season covering Aliens, Robocop, Halloween, Coming to America, and more.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Fever Dream (2021) N – American-Chilean-Spanish co-production drama based on the novel by Samantha Schweblin.

– American-Chilean-Spanish co-production drama based on the novel by Samantha Schweblin. Operation Hyacinth (2021) N – Set in Poland 1985, this sees a young officer take a case into his own hands to discover the truth.

– Set in Poland 1985, this sees a young officer take a case into his own hands to discover the truth. Reflection of You (Season 1) N

Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021) N – Anime feature film set after the main series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

3000 Nights (2015) – Award-winning Arabic movie about a Palestinian newlywed incarcerated.

Another Life (Season 2) N – Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet in the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi thriller series.

– Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet in the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi thriller series. Ave Maria (2015) – Comedy short about 5 Nuns living in the West Bank wilderness.

– Comedy short about 5 Nuns living in the West Bank wilderness. Ghost Hunting (2017) – Documentary about a group of Palestinian men who talk about their capture and torture.

– Documentary about a group of Palestinian men who talk about their capture and torture. In The Dark (Season 3) – The CW’s comedy crime series.

– The CW’s comedy crime series. One Night in Paris (2021) N – French stand-up special.

– French stand-up special. World Without (2021) N – Set in a dystopian future where dating is outlawed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

CoComelon (Season 4) – New episodes of the hit kids series.

– New episodes of the hit kids series. Gone (2021) – Nollywood drama about a man searching for a better life as a boxer.

– Nollywood drama about a man searching for a better life as a boxer. Karma’s World (Season 1) N – Animated kids series produced and starring Ludacris about a young girl with a musical talent.

– Animated kids series produced and starring Ludacris about a young girl with a musical talent. Little Things (Season 4) N – Indian romantic comedy series returns.

– Indian romantic comedy series returns. My Name (Season 1) N – Korean series also known as Undercover Nemesis about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father.

– Korean series also known as Undercover Nemesis about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father. Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 2) – New set of episodes from the Power Rangers Dino Fury series exclusively on Netflix.

– New set of episodes from the Power Rangers Dino Fury series exclusively on Netflix. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N – Animated special for the new CG-kids series.

– Animated special for the new CG-kids series. The Forgotten Battle (2021) N – Dutch war drama set during the crucial WWII battle, The Battle of the Scheldt.

– Dutch war drama set during the crucial WWII battle, The Battle of the Scheldt. The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021) N – German comedy directed by Florian Gottschick about two couples set after a four-week partner swap.

– German comedy directed by Florian Gottschick about two couples set after a four-week partner swap. The Trip (2021) N – Norwegian action thriller about a dysfunctional couple heading to a cabin to reconnect but both go with the intention of killing each other.

– Norwegian action thriller about a dysfunctional couple heading to a cabin to reconnect but both go with the intention of killing each other. You (Season 3) N – Netflix’s creepy serial killer series based on the books sees Joe face a new challenge, his first-born child.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Misfit: The Series (Season 1) N – Teen comedy about a group known as The Misfits prepping a school musical.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) – Judi Dench stars in this historical drama which sees Queen Victoria strike up a friendship with a young Indian clerk.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Live-action companion to the Netflix anime series set in 2023 with the Kanto region in Japan threatened by a sea level rise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Meeting Point / Kimya (2021) – Turkish arthouse movie about two strangers’ paths crossing. Directed by Umut Evirgen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

In for a Murder (2021) N – Polish comedy thriller about a stay-at-home mom who reads crime stories and goes on a quest to solve a real-life murder.

– Polish comedy thriller about a stay-at-home mom who reads crime stories and goes on a quest to solve a real-life murder. Theo Von: Regular People (2021) N – Stand-up special from the comedian and podcast Theo Von.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Found (2021) N – Adoption documentary from Amanda Lipitz.

– Adoption documentary from Amanda Lipitz. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) N – Dreamworks educational series returns!

Night Teeth (2021) N – A college student picks up seemingly innocent girls who are heading on a night out however they turn out to be extremely dangerous.

– A college student picks up seemingly innocent girls who are heading on a night out however they turn out to be extremely dangerous. Stuck Together (2021) N – Dany Boon directs this comedy set in Paris during the pandemic and sees families try to get along while confined to their shared apartments.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- (2021) N – Musical documentary on the Japanese band, ONE OK ROCK.

– Musical documentary on the Japanese band, ONE OK ROCK. Insiders (Season 1) N – Spanish reality series with Money Heist star hosting.

– Spanish reality series with Money Heist star hosting. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Anime high school series with weekly episode drops.

– Anime high school series with weekly episode drops. Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) N – German series starring German YouTube star Julien Bam.

– German series starring German YouTube star Julien Bam. Sabalik Baju (2021) – Malaysian comedy.

– Malaysian comedy. Sex, Love, and goop (Season 1) N – Gwyneth Paltrow along with team goop look into how to enhance your relationship for deeper intimacy.

– Gwyneth Paltrow along with team goop look into how to enhance your relationship for deeper intimacy. Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 6) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Adventure Beast (Season 1) N – Animated adult comedy series about a brave zoologist and his assistant saving wild beasts.

– Animated adult comedy series about a brave zoologist and his assistant saving wild beasts. Dynasty (Season 4) – Every episode of The CW’s soap reboot.

Inside Job (Season 1) N – Alex Hirsch and Shion Takeuchi team together on this brand new animated series set in the underground HQ of the Deep State.

– Alex Hirsch and Shion Takeuchi team together on this brand new animated series set in the underground HQ of the Deep State. Little Big Mouth (2021) N – South African romantic comedy.

– South African romantic comedy. Locke & Key (Season 2) N – The story continues with more keys and more problems. Based on the Joe Hill comic series.

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) N – Animated fantasy series about a princess embarking on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy.

– Animated fantasy series about a princess embarking on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy. More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) N – Romantic musical based on a movie.

– Romantic musical based on a movie. Roaring Twenties (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas where people are navigating love and friendship.

– Coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas where people are navigating love and friendship. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) N – Investigative docuseries set in the early 2000s where a man hammered his victims to death across Korea.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 24th

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013) – Documentary on Julian Assange’s controversial website.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) – Guy Ritchie historical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3) – The newest season of The CW’s romantic drama.

– The newest season of The CW’s romantic drama. Sex: Unzipped (2021) N – Rap superstar Saweetie hosts a celebration of sexual health and positivity.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hears (Season 1) N – Italian romantic comedy series.

– Italian romantic comedy series. Begin Again (2013) – Comedy-drama musical from director John Carney.

– Comedy-drama musical from director John Carney. Haroun (2021) N – Stand-up comedy from the French comedian Haroun.

Hypnotic (2021) N – Horror thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement but the hypnotherapist she hires comes with a lot of secrets.

– Horror thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement but the hypnotherapist she hires comes with a lot of secrets. Lokillo (2021) – Colombian comedy about a TV host and a comedian who is forced to assume the identity of a woman in a prison.

– Colombian comedy about a TV host and a comedian who is forced to assume the identity of a woman in a prison. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021) N – Sequel to the Polish horror movie.

– Sequel to the Polish horror movie. Sintonia (Season 2) N – Portuguese teen drama.

– Portuguese teen drama. Wentworth (Season 8B / Season 9) – The final season of the Australian prison drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) N – The final season of the musical biopic series.

– The final season of the musical biopic series. Takki (Season 3) N – Saudi drama.

– Saudi drama. The Motive (2021) N – Documentary limited series from Israel about a 14-year-old boy shooting his family at point-blank range while they were sleeping.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Army of Thieves (2021) N – Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead that sees Matthias Schweighofer reprise his role as Ludwig who is recruited for another heist.

– Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead that sees Matthias Schweighofer reprise his role as Ludwig who is recruited for another heist. Call My Agent: Bollywood (Season 1) N – A new spin-off comedy series to the French show that follows Mumbai talent agents.

– A new spin-off comedy series to the French show that follows Mumbai talent agents. Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N – Avu DuVernay helms this new series based on the life of the activist and sportsman, Colin Kaepernick.

Dear Mother (2020) N – French family comedy about a man whose heart stops beating and he along with his wife and his friend begins to understand the mystery.

– French family comedy about a man whose heart stops beating and he along with his wife and his friend begins to understand the mystery. Mythomaniac (Season 2) N – Second season of the French comedy-drama series.

– Second season of the French comedy-drama series. The Time It Takes (Season 1) N – Spanish romance series about a woman looking for a new career and is willing to get into some strange things to make it. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

– Spanish romance series about a woman looking for a new career and is willing to get into some strange things to make it. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)– Brand new kids spin-off of Thomas the Tank Engine.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Catch! Teenping (Season 1) – Korean animated kids series about fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions.

– Korean animated kids series about fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions. The Gentlemen’s League 2 (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean reality series.

Other October 2021 Releases TBD

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Encounters: Season 1

Inspector Koo

