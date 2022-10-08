It’s time to look at everything coming to Netflix in October 2022. This is a comprehensive look at all the new TV shows and movies set to debut on Netflix (specifically in the US) throughout October, including new Netflix Originals and licensed titles.

As always, you’ll want to check up on removals before diving into what’s new throughout the month. You can find the nearly 100 titles set to depart throughout October 2022 here which includes Schitt’s Creek and dozens of high-profile movies.

Now let’s dive into everything coming up next month:

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in October 2022

A Clean Sweep (Season 1) – New Episodes Sundays

– New Episodes Sundays Little Women (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New episodes on Saturdays and Sundays

– New episodes on Saturdays and Sundays The Great British Baking Show (Collection 10 – Episodes 4 to 7) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Fridays

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

17 Again (2009) – Zac Efron stars in this comedy who gets to rewrite his life.

– Zac Efron stars in this comedy who gets to rewrite his life. 30 Minutes or Less (2011) – Comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Nick Swardson.

– Comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Nick Swardson. 60 Days In (Season 3) – Prison documentary series.

– Prison documentary series. Any Given Sunday (1999) – Olive Stone’s sports movie about the behind the scenes of modern-day gladiators.

– Olive Stone’s sports movie about the behind the scenes of modern-day gladiators. Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

Call Me By Your Name (2017) – Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-produced LGBTQ movie set in the summer of 1983. Follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant.

– Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-produced LGBTQ movie set in the summer of 1983. Follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant. Charlotte’s Web (2006) – Family movie telling the story of Wilbur the pig who hatches a plan with Charlotte the spider.

– Family movie telling the story of Wilbur the pig who hatches a plan with Charlotte the spider. Chocolat (2000) – Miramax romance movie starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche.

– Miramax romance movie starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. City Slickers (1991) – Western about three friends facing midlife crises and training to become cowboys. Starring Billy Crystal.

– Western about three friends facing midlife crises and training to become cowboys. Starring Billy Crystal. Gladiator (2000) – Russell Crowe’s multi-Oscar-winning movie about a Roman general fighting for vengeance.

– Russell Crowe’s multi-Oscar-winning movie about a Roman general fighting for vengeance. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – Paramount’s rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

– Paramount’s rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. I Love You, Man (2009) – Romantic comedy starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel.

Labyrinth (1986) – David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly stars in this quintessential Jim Henson fantasy.

Land of the Lost (2009) – After uncovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world. Starring Will Ferrell and Danny McBride.

Last Seen Alive (2022) – Gerard Butler features in this action thriller that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Gerard Butler features in this action thriller that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix. Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005) – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star in this romantic comedy with a twist.

– Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star in this romantic comedy with a twist. National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) – Chevy Chase stars in this adventure comedy with the Griswolds Europe-bound.

– Chevy Chase stars in this adventure comedy with the Griswolds Europe-bound. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) – The Griswald’s head to Walley World.

– The Griswald’s head to Walley World. Ocean’s Movies: Ocean’s Eleven (2001) Ocean’s Twelve (2004) Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Point Break (1991) – Action thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

– Action thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022) – Indian romantic comedy. Reunited after a decade-long fight, love blooms between Rishi and Radha. Now, they must resolve the discord brewing between their once-close families.

– Indian romantic comedy. Reunited after a decade-long fight, love blooms between Rishi and Radha. Now, they must resolve the discord brewing between their once-close families. Risky Business (1983) – Tom Cruise stars in this comedy about a Chicago teenager looking to have fun while his parents are away.

– Tom Cruise stars in this comedy about a Chicago teenager looking to have fun while his parents are away. Robin Hood (2010) – Big-budget adaptation of the famous story starring Russell Crowe.

– Big-budget adaptation of the famous story starring Russell Crowe. Runaway Bride (1999) – Romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Rush Hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy.

– Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy. Rush Hour 2 (2001) – The second entry.

– The second entry. Rush Hour 3 (2007) – The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo.

– The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo. Scooby-Doo (2002) – James Gunn wrote the first live-action Scooby-doo adaptation where they’re taken to a mysterious island.

– James Gunn wrote the first live-action Scooby-doo adaptation where they’re taken to a mysterious island. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – The second live-action Scooby Doo movie where Coolsville is under attack.

– The second live-action Scooby Doo movie where Coolsville is under attack. The Color Purple (1985) – Steven Spielberg’s a Southern woman struggling to find her indentity.

– Steven Spielberg’s a Southern woman struggling to find her indentity. Sex and the City movies: Sex and the City: The Movie (1998) Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation (1997) – The Griswolds head on yet another vacation and this time it’s to Las Vegas.

Walking Tall (2004) – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this action movie about a retired soldier returning home to a world that’s changed beyond recognition.

– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this action movie about a retired soldier returning home to a world that’s changed beyond recognition. Wedding Crashers (2005) – Romantic comedy starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn.

– Romantic comedy starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. Yes Man (2008) – Jim Carrey’s comedy about a man who says yes to anything and everything.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series from Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original Kids Series – Chip’s ongoing kindergarten adventures have her trying new things, making new friends and even traveling to new places – all with help from her secret mouse pal, Potato.

Jexi (2019) – Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about a man who falls in love with his phone and it falls in love with him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special telling stories of sucking snot out of his daughter’s nose, meeting Saudi officials and becoming famous.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Polish drama.

– Polish drama. Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian romantic comedy.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – Blumhouse’s adaptation of the Stephen King short novel. Starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell.

– Blumhouse’s adaptation of the Stephen King short novel. Starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series – Baking competition series.

– Baking competition series. The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Peruvian drama series.

– Peruvian drama series. The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Companion documentary to Netflix’s series on the survivors of the Thai Cave disaster.

– Companion documentary to Netflix’s series on the survivors of the Thai Cave disaster. Togo (2022) Netflix Original Film – Crime movie about a man who looks after cars parked on his turf and must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – British docu-series from Olly Lambert about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

– British docu-series from Olly Lambert about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal. Missing Home (2022) – Indonesian comedy about a married couple encouraging their adult kids to come home.

The Blacklist (Season 9) – The latest season of the James Spader NBC series.

– The latest season of the James Spader NBC series. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – About a Chinese man leaving his home to pursue his passion of Romanian literature and culture.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – New audio tapes of the infamous killer presented in this docuseries by Joe Berlinger.

Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The final season of the teen sitcom series set in the 1990s.

– The final season of the teen sitcom series set in the 1990s. Doll House (2022) Netflix Original Film – Filipino drama.

– Filipino drama. Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean comedy thriller series.

– Korean comedy thriller series. Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll book. About a successful woman in New York City finds her life upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

– Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll book. About a successful woman in New York City finds her life upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Turkish comedy about a 50-something man looking to change his life after hitting 50 years old.

– Turkish comedy about a 50-something man looking to change his life after hitting 50 years old. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series – Reality food series presented by Nicole Byer.

– Reality food series presented by Nicole Byer. Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids Series – From the creators of the YouTube Channel comes this series based on bubble-shaped James questioning everything with his friends.

Old People (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – German horror movie.

The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in a hospice for terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories.

– From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in a hospice for terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories. The Mole (Season 1) – Released Weekly for 3 Weeks – Netflix Original Series – This is a rebooted reality series hosted by Alex Wagner.

– This is a rebooted reality series hosted by Alex Wagner. The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – How the US team bounced back at the 2008 Olympics to win the Olympics Men’s Basketball.

– How the US team bounced back at the 2008 Olympics to win the Olympics Men’s Basketball. TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes) Netflix Original Anime

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Bad Guys (Season 1) – 2014 Korean series about a detective who returns from suspension and pulls together an unorthodox special investigation team to capture a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Missing Link (2019) – Stop-motion animated adventure comedy film written and directed by Chris Butler

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

LEGO Ninjago (Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2) – Kids animated series.

Spirit Rangers (2022) Netflix Original Series – Animated series focusing on Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022) Netflix Original Special

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British-produced nature docu-series.

– British-produced nature docu-series. Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original Film – Brazillian romantic comedy about a man fulfilling his mother’s wish by hiring an actress to play his fiancee so he doesn’t get written out of the will.

– Brazillian romantic comedy about a man fulfilling his mother’s wish by hiring an actress to play his fiancee so he doesn’t get written out of the will. The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New romantic comedy series from Kuwait.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican crime TV series.

Blackout (2022) – Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish stars in this action crime thriller that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish stars in this action crime thriller that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix. Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Antoni Porowski hosts this new cooking competition series.

– Antoni Porowski hosts this new cooking competition series. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – Korean series about a con artist who gets involved in the supernatural world.

– Korean series about a con artist who gets involved in the supernatural world. The Nutty Boy (2022) Netflix Original Film – Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Nature docuseries from Australia starring Matt Wright – the outback wrangler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids Series – Second batch of episodes of the animated kids series.

– Second batch of episodes of the animated kids series. exception (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Anime space horror series from Hirotaka Adachi and Yoshitaka Amano.

– Anime space horror series from Hirotaka Adachi and Yoshitaka Amano. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British docuseries about a middle-aged comedian trying dangerous and illegal things in Latin America.

– British docuseries about a middle-aged comedian trying dangerous and illegal things in Latin America. The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Biopic series on the creation of Spotify.

The Sinner (Season 4 – Percy) – The final season of the mystery crime series starring Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon.

– The final season of the mystery crime series starring Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon. The Watcher (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – Ryan Murphy produced series about what was supposed to be a dream home turning into a nightmare after a couple starts receiving ominous letters.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Black Butterflies (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – French language crime thriller.

– French language crime thriller. Dobaaraa (2022) – Indian fantasy movie about a nurse who can communicate with the dead.

– Indian fantasy movie about a nurse who can communicate with the dead. Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian romantic drama series.

– Italian romantic drama series. Holy Family (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian series about a family hiding a shocking secret in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

– Italian series about a family hiding a shocking secret in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them. Mismatched (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Hindi rom-com series.

– Hindi rom-com series. Nyara: The Kidnapping (2020) – African action movie.

– African action movie. Raaiselkind / Riddle Child (2017) – South African movie about a 9-year-old found dead in the bathtub and the police suspects his mother may be the perpetrator.

– South African movie about a 9-year-old found dead in the bathtub and the police suspects his mother may be the perpetrator. Soole (2021) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Take 1 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean docuseries on the renowned musicians Sumi Jo, Yim Jae-beum, and You Hee-yul.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – A father, played by Marlon Wayans, and his teenage daughter, played by Priah Ferguson, are forced to team up and save their town in this Nightmare at the Museum-esque movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021) – Halloween Release – Kids special set in the Blippi universe.

– – Kids special set in the Blippi universe. LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan (2022) – Japanese music concert.

– Japanese music concert. Three Widows Against the World / Tiga Janda Melawan Dunia (2022) – Malaysian movie about three widows starting a vape juice business.

– Malaysian movie about three widows starting a vape juice business. Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Dracula Untold (2014) – Reboot of the famous Dracula franchise starring Luke Evans and Dominic Cooper.

– Reboot of the famous Dracula franchise starring Luke Evans and Dominic Cooper. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019) – Late author Toni Morrison talks about life and writing in this documentary exploring the ways her work reflects themes of race and American history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The new season features familiar faces like Mrs. Obama and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from all over the globe who all share the same passion for food and fun!

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) Netflix Original Special – Musical documentary on the Japanese singer.

– Musical documentary on the Japanese singer. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary – Food docu-series presented by Philip Rosenthal.

– Food docu-series presented by Philip Rosenthal. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) Netflix Original Documentary – Halloween Release – Releasing over three weeks, more mysteries unraveled.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Notre-Dame (Limited Series) Netflix Orignal Series – Series takes place during the night that Notre Dame burned.

The Green Glove Gang (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Polish crime series about three older burglars having to go into hiding at a care home after a botched heist.

The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Halloween Release – Based on the book by Soman Chainani, this new fantasy movie sees two best friends battling each other in an echanted school.

– Based on the book by Soman Chainani, this new fantasy movie sees two best friends battling each other in an echanted school. The Stranger (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Australian adaptation about an undercover cop forming a relationship with a murder suspect to elicit a confession. Starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Reality horror series where three teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations.

– – Reality horror series where three teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations. 20th Century Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original Movie – Korean movie

– Korean movie Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – German-language historical drama.

– German-language historical drama. Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Margaret Brown directs and is subject to this documentary on the last ship to arrive in the US carrying slaves.

From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman falling in love with a man she meets while in Italy.

– Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman falling in love with a man she meets while in Italy. High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British docuseries about Michaella McCollum.

– British docuseries about Michaella McCollum. Nairobi Half Life (2012) – African drama.

– African drama. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Animated kids fantasy series.

– Animated kids fantasy series. Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – The latest season of the Pokemon anime series.

– The latest season of the Pokemon anime series. The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2020) – South African LGBTQ movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) – 60-minute new kids animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 24th

The Chalk Line (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish psychological thriller inspired by the true story of The Monster of Amstetten.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive special.

Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022) – SVOD debut of the Universal 1440 sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie.

– SVOD debut of the Universal 1440 sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie. Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Two new episodes daily through October 28th – del Toro brings a new anthology horror series to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

– From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn. Hellhole (2022) Netflix Original Film – Polish crime movie about a series of mysterious disappearances.

– Polish crime movie about a series of mysterious disappearances. Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Orignal Film – Italian military drama.

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Film – An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient’s unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light. Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Beyond the Universe (2022) Netflix Original Film – Brazillian teen film.

– Brazillian teen film. Cici (2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish drama about a family who meets 30 years after they migrated.

– Turkish drama about a family who meets 30 years after they migrated. Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Animated series. Renewed for season 2.

– Animated series. Renewed for season 2. Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series that follows the high-flyers in Dubai.

– Reality series that follows the high-flyers in Dubai. Earthstorm (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Follows storm chasers, survivors and emergency services who survive natures worst.

– Follows storm chasers, survivors and emergency services who survive natures worst. Family Reunion (Part 5) Netflix Original Series – Multi-cam sitcom.

– Multi-cam sitcom. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – Sony animated movie about Dracula and his friends trying to keep Mavis from leaving the hotel.

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New anime series based on the the manga by Wataru Momose.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Daniel Brühl this war movie a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

– Starring Daniel Brühl this war movie a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Animated coming-of-age series returns.

– Animated coming-of-age series returns. Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

– Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. I AM A STALKER (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Docuseries produced in Britain looking into convicted stalkers stories.

– Docuseries produced in Britain looking into convicted stalkers stories. If Only (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish drama.

– Spanish drama. My Encounter with Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – True-crime docuseries.

– True-crime docuseries. Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – Stop-motion animated movie from esteemed director Henry Selick. Follows two demons who are attempting to move over the land of the living.

Wild is the Wind (2022) Netflix Original Film – South African movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Deadwind (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Finish crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Inside Man (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British series starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci.

Want to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in November? We’ve got all the Netflix Originals listed for release here.