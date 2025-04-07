What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Kill Tony, Black Mirror, The Addams Family

A busy week with titles arriving on Netflix from all over the world, and below, we’ll break down what we’re looking forward to watching this week, in addition to looking into all the weekly arrivals and some of the major departures.

A number of removals this week, including the Netflix Original series LA Originals, Megan Leavey (aka Rex), Scream, A Quiet Place Part II, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and the bizarre 2023 short starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal titled Strange Way of Life.

Let’s waste no more time, here’s what we’re looking forward to watching on Netflix this week:

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

Added to Netflix: Monday

Netflix’s continued expansion on picking up YouTube shows to bolster its own library continues this week with the first of at least three Killy Tony episodes landing on Netflix. The synopsis for the new special reads, “A bucket, a mic, and one minute to win over Tony Hinchcliffe and a panel of famous guests. This is stand-up at its most unforgiving — and unpredictable.”

This first episode runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and features Tom Segura (as Elon Musk), Adam Ray (as Joe Biden), Joe Rogan, and Shane Gillis (as Donald Trump) as part of the panel with many familiar faces from the YouTube show picked out of the bucket this time.

There’s been some controversy about Netflix “platforming” a comedian like Kill Tony, particularly after comments made at a Trump rally last year, referring to Puerto Rico as an island of garbage. There have been calls for Netflix to drop the deal, including from commentators and numerous petitions that have surfaced since the deal was announced. Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has been steadfast in the past with regard to allowing comedians to have the ability to offend in their material, something I can, for the most part at least, get behind.

Black Mirror (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Black Mirror is one of my absolute favorites, and after being on our screens for fourteen years now, it’s finally coming back for possibly the most anticipated new season to date. Returning to its roots, this season features an eclectic mix of new technology-focused stories with not one but two follow-up sequels, including Bandersnatch and, of course, USS Callister. That’s not even mentioning the huge cast assembled for this new season.

As a reminder of what you can expect, here are the episode titles and some of the biggest stars to feature:

Common People (Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, and Tracee Ellis Ross)

Béte Noire (Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly)

Eulogy (Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran)

Plaything (Peter Capaldi and Lewis Gribben (+Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry))

Hotel Reverie (Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, and Awkwafina)

USS Callister: Into Infinity (Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson)

Resident Playbook (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Fans of medical dramas have been fed well on Netflix for the past few months. We first got the Spanish series Breathless (aka Respira), which has been renewed, and just last week, we got the new US series PULSE, which has been picking up mostly good reviews from critics and audiences alike. Serving as a follow-up of sorts to the beloved K-drama Hospital Playlist, this new weekly series will begin this weekend following first-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigating their work and personal lives in the persuit of becoming exceptional doctors.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

In addition to the new titles listed below, Netflix will also debut new episodes of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney and Million Dollar Secret on Wednesday. Internationally, new episodes will also arrive throughout the week, including Chef & My Fridge (Sunday), K-Foodie Meets J-Foodie (Thursday), The Blank Menu for You (Saturday), Ski Into Love (Tuesday), YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Saturday), and Try? Choo-ry! (Wednesday).

Coming to Netflix on Monday, April 7th

Blippi’s Job Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kill Tony (Season 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, April 8th

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4) Netflix Original

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 5: Caitlin Clark) Netflix Original

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, April 9th

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Season 1) Netflix Original

Minted: The Rise (And Fall?) Of The NFT (2023)

Unicorn Academy (Chapter 3 – Legendary Summer) Netflix Original

The Addams Family (1991)

The Dad Quest (2025) Netflix Original

The Hating Game (2021)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, April 10th

A Queen’s Runway (2025)

Black Mirror (Season 7) Netflix Original

Court: State vs a Nobody (2025)

Frozen Hot Boys (2025) Netflix Original

Moonrise (Season 1) Netflix Original

North of North (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pop the Balloon (LIVE) Netflix Original

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! (Season 4)

Two Husbands One Wife (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on Friday, April 11th

Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea / Love Unlike in K-Dramas (2024)

Meet the Khumalos (2025) Netflix Original

The Gardener (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, April 12th

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)

Resident Playbook (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, April 13th

Life or Something Like It (2002)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments, and remember you can see everything still to come throughout the remainder of April, into May, and beyond right here on What’s on Netflix.