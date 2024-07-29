Here’s your preview of what’s coming to Netflix UK in August 2024. There’s a good mix of new movies and series on the way, headlined by Mark Wahlberg’s next big Netflix Original movie, where he’ll star alongside Halle Berry.

Note: This list has omitted some international releases for brevity. All dates are subject to change. Polite Notice: If you’re a UK publisher or journalist using this list, please give us credit if you utilize it. We’re particularly looking at you, RadioTimes, who copy and paste this list every month!

Coming to Netflix August TBD:

Kengan Ashura (Season 2 Part 2) N – Japanese martial arts anime that will see the epic conclusion of the Kengan life-or-death tournament.

Mermaid Magic (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 1st, 2024

Borderless Fog (2024) N – Indonesian crime drama that sees a detective forced to confront the ghosts of her past while investigating a serial murder case.

Children Ruin Everything (Season 3)

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024) – The black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix.

Joyride (2022) – Olivia Colman and Charlie Reid star in this coming-of-age drama film from director Emer Reynolds.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You (Season 3) N is a continuation of the beloved Japanese rom-com anime.

is a continuation of the beloved Japanese rom-com anime. Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 1) N – New international spin-off to the dating reality series.

– New international spin-off to the dating reality series. Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) N – Chilean documentary about artist Mon Laferte as she recounts her life in Mexico.

Suspect (Season 1) – British acting heavyweights come together for this crime drama series led by James Nesbitt.

– British acting heavyweights come together for this crime drama series led by James Nesbitt. The Keepers of the Pigs (2023) – Documentary on the origins of guinea pigs.

– Documentary on the origins of guinea pigs. The Rising of The Shield Hero (Season 2) – Anime series.

Unstable (Season 2) N – Father-son comedy starring Rob and John Owen Lowe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 2nd, 2024

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024) N – Indian documentary on filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

Rebel Moon Part One: Director's Cut (2024) N – Extended cut of Zak Snyder's space opera A Child of Fire.

Rebel Moon Part Two: Director's Cut (2024) N – Extended cut of Zak Snyder's space opera The Scargiver.

– Extended cut of Zak Snyder’s space opera The Scargiver. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) N – Animated adventure that sees Bikini Bottom scooped out of the ocean, leaving it up to Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob to save the day.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 3rd

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (2024) N – Stay up late for this live stand-up special.

– Stay up late for this live stand-up special. Final Destination Movies Including: Final Destination (2000) Final Destination 2 (2003) Final Destination 3 (2006)



What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 4th

Bad Hombres (2023) – Crime thriller about the story of two undocumented immigrants who take a job digging a hole and then learn their employers are criminals.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 5th, 2024

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 6th, 2024

Rising Impact (Season 2) N – Japanese anime series from The Seven Deadly Sins creator Nakaba Suzuki about aspiring golfer Gawain Nanaumi, who joins Camelot Academy to take on the world’s talented up-and-coming golfers.

The Influencer (Season 1) N – Korean reality competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 7th

A History of Violence (2005) – Viggo Mortensen stars in this crime thriller from nearly 20 years ago.

– Viggo Mortensen stars in this crime thriller from nearly 20 years ago. Lolo and the Kid (2024) N – Drama from the Phillippines.

– Drama from the Phillippines. Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1) N – Netflix’s most popular dating show is headed to the UK as a new group of singles hope to find love.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 8th

Fuchsia Libre (2024) – Comedy about a homosexual wrestler keeping his sexuality a secret while on the circuit.

– Comedy about a homosexual wrestler keeping his sexuality a secret while on the circuit. Shahmaran (Season 2) N – Turkish fantasy series.

– Turkish fantasy series. The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) N – The final season sees the dysfunctional Hargreeves family without powers as they attempt to take down their adoptive father for good and return reality back to normal.

Ties of Shooting Stars (2008) – Japanese family comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 9th

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Season 1) N – A new baking show that sees state fair bakers from around the US compete for a big prize.

– A new baking show that sees state fair bakers from around the US compete for a big prize. Deep Blue Sea (1999) – Horror about researchers who find a cure for Alzheimer’s. The downside? Smart killer sharks.

Inside the Mind of a Dog (2024) N – Rob Lowe narrates this follow-up documentary to Inside the Mind of a Cat.

– Rob Lowe narrates this follow-up documentary to Inside the Mind of a Cat. Mission: Cross (2024) N – Korean action movie.

– Korean action movie. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024) N – Indian drama movie.

Vengeance (2022) – B. J. Novak writes, directs and stars in this black comedy mystery thriller about a journalist from New York City travels to West Texas to report on the death of a girl he was hooking up with.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 10th

Romance in the House (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – K-drama series about a man returning to his family after crashing his business now much richer/

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 11th

Horizon Line (2021) – Disaster movie starring Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. It is about a couple flying a small plane and having a myriad of issues, not least the pilot having a heart attack.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 12th

Baby Ruby (2022) – Horror-thriller starring Kit Harington and

Noémie Merlant about a lifestyle influencer who has a new child and her life begins to unravel.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 13th

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special (2024) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 14th

All Creatures Great & Small (Season 1) – Channel 5 period series set in 1930s Northern England.

Daughters (2024) N – Documentary about four young girls preparing for a special Father/Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers in a unique program by Washington. D.C., jail.

– Documentary about four young girls preparing for a special Father/Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers in a unique program by Washington. D.C., jail. Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) N – Documentary series spin-off to Worst Ex Roommate.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 15th

Confess, Fletch (2022) – Jon Hamm stars in this crime comedy and serves as the third installment in the franchise.

– Jon Hamm stars in this crime comedy and serves as the third installment in the franchise. Emily in Paris (Season 4—Part 1) N – Two big secrets threaten to undo Emily and Gabriel’s hard work as the star-crossed lovers work together towards a Michelin star.

U.S. Marshals (1998) – Tommy Lee Jones stars in this crime classic as Samuel Gerard.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 16th

Halloween Ends (2022) – Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie in this horror thriller.

– Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie in this horror thriller. I can’t live without you (2024) N – Argentinian comedy.

– Argentinian comedy. The Union (2024) N – Action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg, a construction worker who finds himself immersed in the world of spies and secret agents when his high-school ex-girlfriend Roxanne, played by Halle Berry, recruits him.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 17th

Love Next Door (Season 1) N – Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 19th

CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 20th

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry (2024) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1) N – Thai horror anthology series.

– Thai horror anthology series. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (2024) N – Sports documentary on NFL star Steve McNair.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 21st

The Accident (Season 1) N – Mexican thriller series.

– Mexican thriller series. Back to 15 (Season 3 – Back to 18) N – The final season of the coming-of-age drama series from Brazil.

– The final season of the coming-of-age drama series from Brazil. Nice Girls (2024) N – French action mystery movie.

– French action mystery movie. Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (Season 1) N – Docuseries on the popular girlband.

– Docuseries on the popular girlband. Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Limited Series) N – Docudrama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 22nd

Baby Fever (Season 2) N – Danish romantic comedy series centered around a fertility doctor and the clients she meets and treats.

– Danish romantic comedy series centered around a fertility doctor and the clients she meets and treats. GG Precinct (Season 1) N – Taiwanese drama series.

– Taiwanese drama series. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Part 1 (2024) N – Japanese anime movie and defacto fifth season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime.

– Japanese anime movie and defacto fifth season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Part 2 (2024) N – Japanese anime movie, and the final arc of the Sailor Moon Crystal story.

Orphan: First Kill (2022) – Horror movie starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles.

– Horror movie starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles. Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) N – Nature documentary narrated by David Attenborough focuses on Eden, an eight-year-old Orangutan.

– Nature documentary narrated by David Attenborough focuses on Eden, an eight-year-old Orangutan. The Ice Cream Wars (Season 1) – Paul Tanter is behind this documentary series covering when six Glasgow family members died in an arson attack 1984 leading to Scotland’s longest trials and a 20-year fight for justice.

– Paul Tanter is behind this documentary series covering when six Glasgow family members died in an arson attack 1984 leading to Scotland’s longest trials and a 20-year fight for justice. The Present (2024) – Comedy about an old clock that’s able to turn back time and three siblings hope to use it to stop their parents divorcing.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 23rd

Incoming (2024) N – American comedy centered on four high school freshmen attending their first-ever high school party.

Tòkunbọ̀ (2024) N – Nigerian movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 27th

Untold: Sign Stealer (2024) N – Sports documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 28th

Untamed Royals (2024) N – A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 29th

Chasity High (Season 1) N – Japanese romance-drama that sees a student rebel against the school and its overbearing rules when the students are restricted from dating.

– Japanese romance-drama that sees a student rebel against the school and its overbearing rules when the students are restricted from dating. Kaos (Season 1) N – Fantasy comedy and contemporary retelling of the beloved Greek mythology.

– Fantasy comedy and contemporary retelling of the beloved Greek mythology. Represent (Season 2) N – French comedy series.

– French comedy series. Terminator Zero (Season 2) N – Japanese anime series that follows a resistance fighter from the future who is sent back to the past to protect a scientist creating an AI to rival Skynet.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 30th, 2024

Breathless (Season 1) N – Spanish drama following public hospital resident Biel, who considers joining the strikes against public health cuts despite the potentially deadly consequences.

– Spanish drama following public hospital resident Biel, who considers joining the strikes against public health cuts despite the potentially deadly consequences. The Deliverance (2024) N – Horror starring Glenn Close and Caleb McLaughlin about a rural Indiana family that, after strange demonic occurrences, is convinced their home is a portal to hell.

