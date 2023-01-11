Norwegian Horror Movie ‘Vikingulven’ Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Coming to Netflix internationally in February 2023 is the thrilling Norwegian horror movie Vikingulven. We have everything you need to know about Vikingulven, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Vikingulven is an upcoming internationally licensed Norwegian Netflix Original horror thriller directed by Stig Svendson, who co-wrote the film with Espen Aukan.

The production company behind the movie is Filmkameratene A/S which is represented by executive producer John M. Jacobsen. Ellen Alveberg is also serving as an executive producer on the film.

When is Vikingulven coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Vikingulven will be available to stream on Netflix internationally on February 3rd, 2023.

The feature has already been released in its native Norway when it was released in theatres on November 18th, 2022. It’s unclear if Vikingulven will be available to stream on Netflix Norway upon its international release.

What is the plot of Vikingulven?

The plot of Vikingulven has been sourced from IMDb:

Thale (17) has just moved with her parents to a small town after her mother has a new job in the local police. After a student is killed brutally at a party Thale attends, she becomes a key witness. Was the killer an animal? A wolf?

Who are the cast members of Vikingulven?

Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne first began her acting career in the 2018 film Utoya – July 22, which was released the same year as the Netflix adaptation of the tragic terror event that took place in July 2011. Vikingulven will be Osborne’s Netflix debut, as she takes on the role of Thale Berg.

Liv Mjönes will be recognizable to fans of Ari Aster’s Midsommar, where she played the role of Ulla. Her role hasn’t been named in Vikingulven, but we’re assuming she will be portraying the role of Thale’s mother.

Below is the full confirmed cast of Vikingulven;

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Liv Mjönes Kiss Me | Midsommar | A Serious Game William Arthur Hakalahti The King’s Choice | Ida tar ansvar | Skam Jonas Larson Sjur Vatne Brean Rådebank | Out Stealing Horses | Knerten og sjøormen Thale Berg Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne Utoya – July 22 | Hope | Furia Arthur Berg Vidar Magnussen Norsemen | Side om side | Over Hekken Vidar Kasper Antonsen Troll | Rådebank | Ragnarok TBA Marius Lien 22. juli | Beforeigners | Welcomg to Utmark Eilert Sundas Øyvind Brandtzæg The Manila Lover | Gulltransporten | Lauget Torgersen Sverre Breivik Ekko Olav Ívar Örn Sverrisson Beforeigners | The Loop | Strákarnir okkar Elin Gran Silje Øksland Krohne The Painting Jenny Barg Mia Fosshaug Laubacher *Debuted in Vikingulven* Harald Jon Stensby The Last King | The Chauffer | Bring Down the House

When and where was Vikingulven filmed?

Filming took place in Notodden, Norway during the winter of 2020, and came to an end by March 2nd, 2021.

What is the movie runtime?

We can confirm that the runtime of Vikingulven is 97 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Vikingulven on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.