Netflix To Release ‘Re/Member’ Japanese Teen Horror Movie Globally

Netflix has unveiled a first-look trailer and early details for Re/Member (also known as Karada Sagashi or カラダ探し), a new teen horror movie set to premiere on Netflix globally on February 14th, 2023.

The movie is an adaptation of the manga, Karadasagashi, published between September 26th, 2014 and December 8th, 2017, across 17 volumes and 153 chapters. The manga was written by Welzard with Katsutoshi Murase providing the art.

Re/Member has already technically premiered with a theatrical release date in Japan in October 2022.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

“Asuka, Takahiro and four other high schoolers must spend the night finding the scattered remains of a body hidden within their school, or risk being killed over and over by the “Red Person” and repeating the same day forever. Can they break out of the murderous loop and see tomorrow? A deathly exhilarating climax awaits in this ultra-thrilling looping horror experience.”

The horror is directed by Eiichirô Hasumi, best known for Ansatsu kyôshitsu (2015), Mozu (2014), and Assassination Classroom: The Graduation (2016).

Who is in the cast for Re/Member on Netflix?

Kanna Hashimoto as Asuka Morisaki

as Asuka Morisaki Gordon Maeda as Takahiro Ise

as Takahiro Ise Maika Yamamoto as Rumiko Hiiragi

as Rumiko Hiiragi Fûju Kamio as Atsushi Kiyomiya

as Atsushi Kiyomiya Kotaro Daigo as Shota Uranishi

as Shota Uranishi Mayuu Yokota as Rie Naruto

as Rie Naruto Shuntaro Yanagi

Naomi Nishida

Tasuku Emoto

Wrapping up, the movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes and holds a rating of 15 in most regions (TV-MA in the United States) with guidance for injury detail and threat.

It’s unclear whether there’ll be an English dub for the title but there will be the original Japanese audio plus subtitles in English.

You can find even more about the upcoming Japanese movie via the official site for the movie on the Warner Bros. website.

Will you check out Re/Member when it drops in February 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.