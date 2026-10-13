‘The Perfect Lie’ Star Loes Haverkort on Netflix’s Dutch Hit, Season 2 Hopes and Her Move Into Directing

Dutch series have been enjoying quite a successful run on Netflix lately, but with The Perfect Lie (De Eetclub), the streamer has another hit on its hands. The psychological thriller, which we called possibly the best non-English Netflix show of 2026 in our review, has now spent four consecutive weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for non-English-language shows. Back home in the Netherlands, viewers have also been flocking to this seemingly picture-perfect circle of friends, and fans are already asking whether Netflix will renew it for a second season.

But anyone who pulls up a chair at this particular dinner table soon discovers that behind those beautiful front doors lie some very dark secrets. After our conversation with screenwriter Dorien Goertzen about bringing Saskia Noort’s novel to the screen, we caught up with leading actress Loes Haverkort to discuss the show’s success, her experiences on set, and her growing ambitions behind the camera.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

In The Perfect Lie, Loes Haverkort plays Karen, a woman who moves with her family to the idyllic Dutch town of Bergen. A new home, a fresh start, and before she knows it, an invitation to join an exclusive group of friends who call themselves the Dinner Club. Stunning villas, overflowing bank accounts, lavish dinner parties, and people who seem to have their lives suspiciously well put together. But as is often the case with people whose lives look just a little too perfect, there’s plenty of trouble lurking beneath that carefully polished exterior.

When one of the luxurious villas goes up in flames, killing a member of the group, things take a decidedly sinister turn. His wife and children barely escape the fire, but their ordeal is far from over. Karen starts asking questions and quickly discovers that her new friends are remarkably reluctant to give her straight answers. And the deeper she digs, the clearer it becomes that this seemingly charming dinner club has far more on the menu than fine wine and elaborate meals.

Loes Haverkort Spills the Secrets

One of the show’s biggest strengths is Loes Haverkort herself, who delivers a compelling performance as Karen, a woman becoming increasingly entangled in a world where no one can truly be trusted. All the more reason to sit down with the actress for a chat. What’s it like working on a set where luxury seems to ooze from every corner? How does she feel about taking the reins behind the camera? And perhaps most importantly, has Karen finally endured enough misery, or could a potential second season have even more trouble in store for her?

What moments from filming The Perfect Lie have stayed with you the most? And did you learn anything about yourself as an actress during this production that you’ll take with you into future roles?

The crazy amount of luxury of some of the sets and shots made it a unique experience. When all eight of us were together, everything seemed to happen almost effortlessly. It’s wonderful to experience how much the world created on set can influence how easily you, as an actor, can immerse yourself in it.

Every project offers an opportunity to discover new layers within myself. To experience a sense of wonder, to lick my wounds, and, through that process, to confront more of myself. That was certainly the case with Karen, too. The way you want to disappear when insecurity takes hold, and the trap you can find yourself caught in as a result.

Through Netflix, The Perfect Lie is reaching audiences far beyond the Netherlands. How do you feel about this development, with Dutch films and series finding international audiences more easily than ever? Have you noticed that this international exposure has changed anything for you as an actress?

It expands the audience enormously. I think it’s a real privilege that streaming platforms make it so much easier for our work to reach audiences across borders, just as they make it so much easier for us to discover series and films from other countries.

I experienced something similar before with Bobby Boermans’ film iHostage. It was really funny to suddenly have people I know abroad coming up to me and talking about it. So, in my eyes, it’s mainly something that enriches the experience. Other than that, it doesn’t really change all that much, except that I find it absolutely hilarious whenever I come across a clip from The Perfect Lie that’s been dubbed into another language.

If The Perfect Lie gets a second season, which side of Karen would you personally like to explore further? Where do you hope her story goes after everything she’s been through?

Oh, I’d be more than happy to let the writers surprise me. We really have an excellent team. I’ve noticed that I’m actually very curious myself to see what happens next, and judging by all the reactions I’m hearing from people around me, I’m definitely not the only one! Sometimes I’ll suddenly get messages from acquaintances explaining their theories about what’s really going on!

You also stepped behind the camera to direct the short film Eight Days. What was that experience like for you? Has it left you wanting to direct more, or does your greatest passion ultimately still lie in acting?

Actually, it feels completely natural. We had something of a dream team working on Eight Days. As an actor, your influence is obviously more visible, but it’s also more limited. The fact is that, as a director, your influence extends far beyond the role itself. That includes the editing process, but also all the decisions made before filming even begins. And that simply gives you more opportunities to help tell the story. So yes, it’s definitely something I’d love to do more of, just as I would with acting.

The Perfect Lie is now streaming on Netflix.