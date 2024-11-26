‘Matilda: The Musical’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in December 2024

It’s sad news for Netflix UK subscribers: after nearly eighteen months on the platform, Matilda: The Musical is scheduled to leave the UK library on Christmas Eve.

Matilda: The Musical is an internationally licensed Netflix Original musical directed by Matthew Warchus. It is an adaptation of Dennis Kelly’s stage musical of the same name, which in turn is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, Matilda. Working Title Films, the studio behind the adaptations of Billy Elliot, Les Miserables, and Cats, produced the film.

Matilda, a young but sharp, intelligent, and incredibly gifted schoolgirl, attends Crunchem Hall, a school overseen by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull, a behemoth of a woman passionate about disciplining children, naughty or otherwise. Matilda’s sharp wit and keen sense of justice ignite a spark of rebellion at the school as the other schoolchildren gain the courage to stand up for themselves.

When is Matilda: The Musical leaving Netflix UK?

On your Netflix App or web browser, you can find that Matilda: The Musical is scheduled to leave the streaming service on Christmas Eve, 2024.

Why is Matilda: The Musical leaving Netflix UK?

Unlike the rest of the world, Matilda: The Musical did not arrive on Netflix UK as an original. It was first released in theatres in the UK before eventually being added to the library several months later, on June 25th, 2023.

Its scheduled leave date would indicate Netflix UK had licensed the film for 18 months.

There’s still a chance that the license for Matilda: The Musical will be renewed, but the film will soon leave the UK.

Will you be sad to see the Matilda: The Musical leave Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!