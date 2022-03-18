Netflix Original French Series ‘The Chalet’ Leaving in April 2022

Another Netflix Original French series is due to leave the service in April 2022. All six episodes of The Chalet (also known as Le Chalet) are set to be removed from Netflix around the globe on April 17th, 2022 so watch while you can.

Airing on France 2 (a state broadcaster in the country) between March and April 2018, the mystery crime thriller limited series mixed in two timelines that were twenty years apart. The show focused on a group of friends who gather at a remote chalet in the French Alps for a summer getaway but are subsequently caught in a deadly trap as a dark secret from the past comes to light.

The Chalet arrived on Netflix exclusively around the world shortly after its broadcast run on April 17th, 2018.

Reviews for the show were generally very positive and appealing to audiences outside of France given the show draws inspiration from the likes of Agatha Christies works. It holds a 7.0 out of 10 on IMDb.

A removal notice is currently showing on the title with the “last day to watch” listed as April 16th meaning it’ll be removed from Netflix at 12 AM PST on April 17th.

Why is The Chalet leaving Netflix?

Given the show has Netflix Original branding you may be puzzled as to why the title may be leaving.

The answer comes down to how Netflix Originals sometimes work. Netflix doesn’t differentiate between its own productions and titles it’s simply bought the exclusive international distribution rights. In this instance, it acquired the rights to The Chalet for four years which are now up.

French TV shows make up a large proportion of the Netflix Original library that has left over the past few years. We’ve seen titles like Blockbuster, Cannabis, The Crew, and The Frozen Dead all removed over the past few years.

While we could see Netflix renew The Chalet, history suggests that once a removal date is present, that’s final.

What’s worse is that when we see Netflix Original titles leave Netflix, they often don’t find new streaming homes and they’re not made available on VOD platforms meaning options are few and far between. One of the many issues with the streaming age.

Have you checked out The Chalet on Netflix before? Will you be giving it one last watch before it leaves for good? Let us know down below.