15 Great Movies to Watch Before They Depart Netflix at the End of August 2024

Many movies will be leaving the Netflix library by the end of August, and we’ve compiled a list of 15 great movies we think you should watch before they leave.

Here, you can find our ongoing list of all the movies and series set to depart the streamer throughout September 2024. We’ve got you covered for all the remaining titles, leaving in August 2024 here.

As a quick note, we list titles for the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any movie leaving on, your last full day to watch will be July 31st.

Spider-Man Movie Collection (2002-2014)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

The Sony Spider-Man movies have been regularly seen on Netflix, and this isn’t the first time that the Spider-Man movie collection has left the streaming service. Losing five movies from a beloved franchise is a significant loss for Netflix. However, we imagine it won’t be long before the Spider-Man movies return to the platform.

American Hustle (2013)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

It took several years for American Hustle to land on Netflix, and in 2023, the film was available for five months before it was pulled from the library. It was recently re-added to the library but is being removed after only two months. David O’Russell’s crime drama had a star-studded cast featuring Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Blind Side (2009)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

Despite some of the controversy that has unfolded years after the events of The Blind Side, the adaptation of Michael Oher and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s story is still nothing short of incredible. Sandra Bullock’s performance as Leigh Anne was rewarded with a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actress.

Burn After Reading (2008)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

It took almost five years, but in June 2024, Burn After Reading returned to Netflix. Sadly, after only three full months on the platform, Ethan and Joel Coen’s hilarious crime comedy is leaving Netflix again. Another film with an incredible ensemble, Burn After Reading stars George Clooney, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt, John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton, Richard Jenkins, and J.K. Simmons.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

Another movie that was only recently added to Netflix, The Conjuring Universe’s seventh entry, saw the return of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. James Wan’s horror franchise is one of the highest-grossing in the genre, making over $2.1 billion on a total budget that barely exceeds $200 million.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

The Edge of Seventeen is a great coming-of-age drama that has left and returned to the Netflix library multiple times. Hailee Steinfeld is fantastic in her role as Nadine, as she contends with her best friend falling in love with her popular older brother.

The Equalizer (2014)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

One of the best actors in Hollywood, Denzel Washington, was the perfect actor to take on the role of Rober McCall, 25 years after Edward Woodward’s time as McCall came to an end. Denzel has since acted in two more movies in The Equalizer franchise, thanks to the popularity of the movies, it helped pave the way for the reboot of the television series with Queen Latifah.

Netflix is also streaming the third movie through 2025, so if you want to go on an Equalizer binge, you’re running out of time.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

The first Lego movie was an incredible success, so it was unsurprising that one of the most beloved and popular superheroes of all time, Batman, would receive his own Lego movie.

Liar Liar (1997)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

Jim Carrey had the comedy scene in a chokehold between 1994 and 2004. One of his funniest performances ever is as Fletcher Reede, a compulsive liar who is forced to tell the truth after his son wishes on his birthday for his dad only to tell the truth. This will be the second time the Jim Carrey comedy has left the Netflix library.

Miami Vice (2006)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

While Miami Vice flopped at the box office, the movie has gone on to become a cult favorite, and in the years following its release, reviews for the movie have been far more favorable. It’s one you should undoubtedly watch before it leaves the Netflix library.

Pineapple Express (2008)

Leaving Netflix: September 1st, 2024

As far as stoner movies go, very few are as wild, random, or funny as Pineapple Express. Certainly not a film for everyone, but if you love stoner flicks then Pineapple Express is a perfect movie for you.

What movies are you going to miss on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!