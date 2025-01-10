‘American Primeval’ Ending Explained and Why It Won’t Return for Season 2

Mark L. Smith’s American Primeval is a great new addition to the Western genre, an honest and brutal portrayal of what life was like in the American West. However, after one season, American Primeval won’t return for a second season. Here’s why.

American Primeval is a Netflix Original western-thriller series directed by Peter Berg and written and created by Mark L. Smith. Grand Electric and Film 44 produce the series. Peter Berg and Mark L. Smith are executive producers of the series alongside Alexander H. Gayner and Eric Newman.

Sara, a woman on the run from her past, seeks passage west to reunite her son, Devin, with his father. However, bounty hunters in pursuit of her are not the only dangers in the West, as a war over control of the territory is brewing between natives, Mormons, and the American Government.

Why isn’t American Primeval returning for a second season on Netflix?

The most straightforward reason American Primeval isn’t returning for a second season is because the series was produced as a limited series. This means that the series was only ever meant to have one season.

Could American Primeval be renewed for more seasons?

In rare instances, limited series have been renewed for more seasons. There are three examples of this on Netflix:

Beef – Renewed for a second season as an anthology.

– Renewed for a second season as an anthology. 13 Reasons Why – Ran for a total of four seasons.

– Ran for a total of four seasons. The Watcher – Renewed for a second season and will be released in 2025.

– Renewed for a second season and will be released in 2025. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Now an anthology series focused on different infamous killers of American history.

In the rare instances when a limited series is renewed, this is because the series has exceeded expectations and amassed a large number of views and fans.

Some miniseries perform incredibly well, but we have never seen a second season like The Queen’s Gambit.

Does American Primeval need a second season?

If a second season of American Primeval were to happen, then a lot of new cast members would have to be introduced, as the majority of the cast was killed off in the first season.

But let’s break down what we could see in a second season.

Crook Springs, heaven, or hell?

Sara, her son Devin, and Two Moons are on their way to Crook Springs, where Sara’s husband is supposed to be. All we know about Sara’s husband is his claim on some gold in Crook Springs. What awaits the traveling party at Crook Springs is a mystery, and given the length of time Sara has been away from her husband, for all she knows, he could be dead.

Assuming he is alive, how happy will he be to be reunited with his estranged wife and son? There’s also the question of whether his gold claim has come to fruition. What would he be up to in Crook Springs if he was unsuccessful? If he is a success, then it isn’t a stretch that he’ll assume his wife has returned simply for his money.

The Utah War

The US Government will not overlook the fact that some of its men have been murdered out West. While it would be simple for Governor Brigham Young to pass the blame onto the Native population, that doesn’t mean the US won’t send a more significant force West to deal with the growing rebellion from the Mormons.

Much remains to be explored regarding the Utah War and the fate of the territory as one of many states in the USA.

What about the Native population?

Red Feather of the Shoshone Tribe died in the attack against the Nauvoo Legion, but it resulted in heavy casualties for the Mormon militia. Will this result in retaliation from Governor Young, or will the Mormons continue to expand their territory as they seek more land for their Zion?

Pinkertons/Bounty Hunters to hunt for Sara?

Sara still has a bounty on her head, which spread as far as St. Louis, Missouri. It wouldn’t be surprising if more bounty hunters find their way West. On top of the bounty for murder, she remains a witness to the massacre the Nauvoo Legion conducted on the traveling settlers. If Sara remains a potential threat as a witness, who says Governor Brigham couldn’t put an added counter on her head and blame Sara for crimes she did not commit? As a murderer already on the run, it wouldn’t be a stretch to add more crimes and increase her bounty.

