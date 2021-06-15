Netflix Rom-Com Movie ‘Love Hard’: What We Know So Far

Summer has just begun, but we can already look ahead of time to some of Netflix’s Christmas content that arrives later this year. In particular, we’re taking a look at the romantic-comedy Love Hard, the very first Netflix Original movie for actress Nina Dobrev. Here’s what we know so far about Love Hard.

Love Hard is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy movie directed by Hernán Jiménez, and writte by, Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing. The film is being produced by The Babysitter director McG, and has used his production company, Wonderland Sound and Vision, to develop Love Hard.

When is Love Hard coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced when Love Hard is being released, however we do know that the film is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

As the plot of the film is centered around Christmas, expect to see Love Hard in Netflix’s line up of Christmas 2021 content. Which means the film will be arriving in November or December 2021.

What is the plot of Love Hard?

Natalie Bauer, a young woman from Los Angeles, falls for a seemingly perfect man that she has been talking to on a dating app. Impulsively, she decides to travel to his East Coast hometown at Christmas to surprise him, only to discover she has been catfished. Her crush does happen to live in the town, and the man that tricked her offers to them set up, but only if she agrees to pretennd to be his girlfriend for the holidays.

Who are the cast members of Love Hard?

The main and supporting cast members of Love Hard have been confirmed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Natalie Bauer Nina Dobrev The Vampire Diaries | The Final Girls | xXx: Return of Xander Cage Rex Lochlyn Munro Riverdale | White Chicks | Unforgiven Owen Lin Harry Shun Jr. Crazy Rich Asians | Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments | Glee Chelsea Mikaela Hoover The Suicide Squad | Guardians of the Galaxy | Lucifer Tag Darren Barnet Never Have I Ever | American Pie Presents: Girl’s Rules | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Josh Jimmy O. Yang Patriots Day | Fantasy Island | Crazy Rich Asians Barb Lin Rebecca Staab Breakthrough | The Miracle Season | Chronicle Mysteries Bob Lin James Saito Always Be My Maybe | Modern Love | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lee Matty Finochio Freaks | Loudermilk| Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Eric Fletcher Donovan Firefly Lane | A Million LittleThings | Supernatural Mike Darien Martin Legends of Tomorrow | The 100 | V.C. Andrews Pearl in the Mist Chip Sean Depner Deadly Class | Travelers | Riverdale

When and where did the production of Love Hard take place?

Filming for Love Hard took place in late 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, starting on October 5th, and ending on November 24th, 2020.

The film is currently in post-production.

Are you looking forward to the release of Love Hard on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!