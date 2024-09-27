‘Animals’ Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Netflix Movie Currently on Hold

One of the biggest creative duos of Hollywood in the last two and a half decades is Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who have collaborated on many projects together. Their latest endeavor, Animals, has been put on hold due to scheduling conflicts, but Jennifer Garner has been rumored to be in negotiations to star. Here’s what we know:

Netflix’s Animals will be directed by Ben Affleck himself, whose directing credits include such award-winning movies Air and Argo. Connor McIntyre penned the script with revisions by Billy Ray (The Hunger Games, Terminator: Dark Fate).

The film will be produced by Affleck, Damon and Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the project in partnership with Fifth Season.

What’s the production status of Animals?

Official Production Status: On hold (Last Updated: 27/09/2024)

Filming was meant to get underway in 2024; however, as of June 18th, 2024, the film has been put on hold due to scheduling conflicts with The Accountant 2. It’s unclear when production will move forward with the project.

What’s the plot of Animals?

The plot for Netflix’s Animals remains tightly under wraps. The only thing that’s known to us is that it’s a thriller, and it revolves around a kidnapping.

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Animals:

When the son of L.A. Mayoral Candidate Milo Bradford (Damon) is kidnapped, he and his wife have a few hours to come up with the ransom payment. With most of their money spent on his political campaign, they have to get their hands dirty and exposing a side of their lives they never intended to see the light of day.

Who is cast in Animals?

It has been officially announced that Matt Damon will star in Netflix’s Animals. Damon’s most recent credits include the Oscar-favorite Oppenheimer as well as Air and The Last Duel, both of which involved Ben Affleck either starring or directing.

On February 15th, The Insneider reported that Jennifer Garner was “in talks” for a starring role in the film. Her role would be Damon’s character’s wife.

No other cast members are know at this stage and Affleck is reportedly not expected to star.

With the film on hold, Animals won’t be released on Netflix for some time. We would expect to see the film released sometime in 2026 if production picks back up in 2025.

Are you disappointed that Animals has been put on hold? Let us know in the comments below!