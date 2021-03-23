‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’: Netflix April 2021 Release & What We Know So Far

One of the most exciting Originals coming to Netflix this Spring is the Lord/Miller animated project The Mitchells vs. The Machines. We have everything you need to know about The Mitchells vs.The Machines including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an upcoming Netflix Original animated sci-fi comedy movie co-written and directed by Mike Rianda. The team behind the animation of The Mitchells vs The Machines was lead by Sony Pictures Animation and Lord Miller productions, the same studio behind The Lego Movie. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are executive producers of the movie.

The feature was originally meant to be released by Sony Pictures releasing through its Columbia Pictures label, but in January 2021 Netflix acquired the movie.

When is The Mitchells vs. The Machines Netflix’s release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer, we can confirm that The Mitchells vs. The Machines will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

The animated Original will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Mitchells vs. The Machines?

Katie’s plans of meeting new friends at college are thrown out the window when her nature-loving dad, Rick, plans a family road trip. Rick’s plans for some family bonding are also interrupted when tech from all across the world, from cell phones to home appliances attempt a world takeover. With the help of two friendly robots, the Mitchells must overcome their family issues if they are to save the world.

Who are the cast members of The Mitchells vs. The Machines?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Mitchells vs. The Machines:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Katie Mitchell Abbi Jacobson Broad City | Bad Neighbors 2 | The Lego Ninjago Movie Rick Mitchell Danny McBride Pineapple Express | Vice Principles | Up in the Air Linda Mitchell Maya Rudolph Bridesmaids | Big Mouth | Away We Go Aaron Mitchell Mike Rianda Gravity Falls | Princess of the Magical Tears Mark Bowman Eric Andre The Eric Andre Show | The Lion King | Disenchantment Pal Olivia Colman The Favourite | Tyrannosaur | Hot Fuzz Monchi Doug the Pug Young Katie Skylar Gray Evil | Room 104 | Fresh Off the Boat Robot Blake Griffin The 5th Quarter | The Female Brain | 90210

What is the runtime?

The IMDb page for The Mitchells vs. The Machines has the runtime listed as 110 minutes.

Are you excited for the release of The Mitchells vs. The Machines on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!