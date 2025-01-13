‘Dorohedoro’ Season 2 on Netflix: 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

After a long five-year wait, Dorohedoro will return for a second season! Due to be released in 2025, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the second season of Dorohedoro on Netflix.

Dorohedoro is a licensed Netflix Original dark-fantasy anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Q Hayashida. The series is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi and was written by Hiroshi Seko.

Hole, is a district where the strong prey on the weak, and death is common in everyday life. The district has become the testing ground and cesspool for magic, where the residents are experimented on. Disgusted by the way the people of Hole are treated, Kaimon, a reptilian man, leads a personal hunt against those in power as he searches for answers.

When is Dorohedoro season 2 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the official X account for Dorohedoro PR, we know the series will return sometime in 2025.

When translated, the tweet states the following:

“It’s chaos right now. Today marks five years since the TV anime aired. To commemorate the 5th anniversary, the second teaser visual for the sequel series has been released. What you can see from this visual.

Scheduled for release in 2025

The director is Yuichiro Hayashi, who also directed the previous film.

Animation production will continue at MAPPA”

On the official website for Dorohedoro, it has been confirmed that the sequel is being produced as a “streaming series.” This suggests that the series will not be available on a Japanese broadcast and will only be available online.

What remains unclear is when the new season will be released in 2025 and whether or not the series will be a weekly release or all episodes available at once.

Director Yuichiro Hayashi had the following to say about the series:

“We’ve kept everyone waiting for a long time, but the anime “Dorohedoro” is finally back! It’s even more chaotic, anarhic, and slasher than the last time! It’s been powered up. If you haven’t seen Dorohedoro yet, or you think it sounds scary, you still have time before it starts streaming! Be sure to watch the previous season and step into a comical, chaotic world!

