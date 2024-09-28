Netflix Sets ‘Beyblade X’ Anime Series For October 2024 Release

It’s time to let it rip once more as the Beyblade X anime heads to Netflix in October 2024.

Beyblade X is a Japanese anime series and a tie-in series celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Beyblade franchise, which included the release of a brand-new toy line. The anime is the fourth main series of the franchise, following the original Beyblade anime, Beyblade: Metal Saga, and Beyblade Burst.

The Beyblade X anime is produced by OLM and directed by Katsuhito Akiyama and Moto Terada. Kazuho Hyōdō wrote the story. Episodes began airing in Japan on October 6th, 2023 and will continue until the series finale, which will be broadcast on Friday, October 4th, 2024.

The first batch of English dub episodes came to Disney+ and Hulu in July 2024.

When is Beyblade X coming to Netflix?

Beyblade X is coming to Netflix on October 15th, 2024.

Netflix has yet to make the announcement, but a quick search on the Netflix app will reveal that Beyblade X is listed in the library.

What is the plot of Beyblade X?

We have the official synopsis for Beyblade X:

“Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Lucky for him, a chance encounter with former champ Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias “Blader X” and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.”

What is the episode count?

What remains unclear is the number of episodes of Beyblade X that will be available to stream on Netflix.

The release of the English dub is still ongoing, with multiple-language episodes being released in batches on Hulu and Disney+.

There are 51 Beyblade X episodes, which means we could see all 51 episodes land on Netflix, but only in the Japanese dub.

We’re currently waiting for more details.

