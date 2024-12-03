‘Baban Baban Ban Vampire’ Anime Streaming on Netflix Weekly from January 2025

Another weekly anime series is making its way to Netflix in the new year, the comedy Baban Baban Vampire. Streaming exclusively on Netflix from January 2025, here’s everything we know so far about the anime series.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original comedy anime series directed by Itsurō Kawasaki, and produced by animation studio Gaina. The anime is an adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hiromasa Okujima.

When is Baban Baban Ban Vampire coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Bababn Baban Ban Vampire will begin streaming exclusively on the platform from January 11th, 2025.

The release of the anime is time-dependent, which means some subscribers will see it released on January 12th, 2025. This is because the anime will be broadcast in Japan at 11:30 PM JST.

What is the plot of Baban Baban Ban Vampire?

Mori Ranmaru, a 450-year-old vampire, works as a live-in part-timer at a public bathhouse. His goal is to taste the delicacy that is the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and thus from the shadows protects the virginity of 15-year-old high-schooler Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owner. However, when Rihito hits puberty and falls in love with a classmate, Mori pulls out all the stops to prevent Rihito from losing his virginity.

Who are the cast members of Baban Baban Ban Vampire?

Daisuke Namikawa plays Ranmaru Mori. The actor’s most famous roles are Hisoka Morow in Hunter x Hunter, Tooru Oikawa in Haikyuu, and Ulquiorra Cifer in Bleach. He also voices Shouta Kazehaya in Kimi ni Todoke and Jellal in Fairy Tail.

Yuusuke Kobyashi plays Rihito Tatsuno. The actor provides the voice of Senkuu Ishigami in Dr. Stone and Subaru Natsuki in Re: Zero.

Akira Sekine plays Kaoru Yamabe. The actress voices Raku Ichijou in Nisekoi and Charlotte in Princess Principal.

Further cast members are:

Katsuyuki Konishi (Gurren Lagann) plays Umetarou Sakamoto.

(Gurren Lagann) plays Umetarou Sakamoto. Taku Yashiro (Rurouni Kenshin) plays Ken Shinozuka.

(Rurouni Kenshin) plays Ken Shinozuka. Mayuko Kazama (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian) plays Aoi Shinozuka.

