‘Sakamoto Days’ Anime Adaptation is Coming to Netflix Weekly from January 2025

After much confusion on whether it was happening, Netflix has finally revealed that the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days is coming to the streaming service. It will premiere in January 2025.

Sakamoto Days is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by author and illustrator Yuto Suzuki. The manga continues to grow in popularity, with 5 million copies circulating as of May 2024.

TMS Entertainment is the animation studio behind the adaptation. The series is directed by Masaki Watanabe and written by Taku Kishimoto. 

When is Sakamoto Days coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not revealed an exact release date for the anime but has confirmed that it will premiere on the streaming service exclusively in January 2025.

Episodes will be streamed weekly.

Poster Netflix To Develop Anime Adaptation Of Sakamoto Days Preview

A teaser trailer for the anime has also been released by Netflix.

We previously reported that Sakamoto Days was coming to Netflix in May 2024. However, Netflix requested that the article be pulled, as Sakamoto Days was mysteriously pulled from the anime lineup coming to the streaming service.

The most likely scenario was this information was not meant to be public knowledge at the time but was featured in several lists online, including an interview with Josh Simon, Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products and Live Experiences, conducted by Ian Hart at License Global.

What is the plot of Sakamoto Days?

Taro Sakamoto, once the greatest hitman alive, did the unthinkable. He fell in love, got married, had a child, and retired from the underworld for good. Now a humble convenience store owner, his days consist of selling groceries and helping customers. However, Sakamoto’s past continues to haunt him, and aided by former hitman and telepath Shin Asakura, he fights to keep his humble and peaceful family life from harm.

Who are the cast members of Sakamoto Days?

  • Tomokazu Sugita (Gintama) plays Taro Sakamoto.
  • Nobunaga Shimazaki (One Piece) plays Shin Asakura.
  • Ryouta Suzuki (Love Is War) plays Heisuke Mashimo.
  • Ayana Sakura (Charlotte) plays Xiaotang Lu.
  • Nao Touyama (Naruto Shippuden) plays Aoi Sakamoto.
  • Hina Kino plays (Asobi Asobase) Hana Sakamoto.

Are you looking forward to watching Sakamoto Days on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

