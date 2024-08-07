Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Rising Impact’ Season 3 on Netfix: Everything We Know So Far

We're waiting to learn if Netflix will renew 'Rising Impact' for a third season.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Rising Impact Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

Picture: Rising Impact – Lay-duce / Netflix

The second season of Rising Impact just landed on Netflix. With some source material left to adapt, will Netflix renew the anime for a third season? We hope so and expect to learn more from the streaming service soon.

Rising Impact is a Japanese Netflix Original anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki’s manga of the same name. Hitoshi Nanba, the director and storyboard artist of Tomo-Chan Is a Girl, directed the series. The series was animated Lay-duce.

Gawain, a small boy of incredible strength, loves baseball. However, after meeting Kiria Nishino, he soon falls in love with golf. A raw and natural talent, Kiria helps Gawain enroll at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for aspiring golfers.

Has Rising Impact been renewed for a third season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 07/08/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has not confirmed if there are plans for a third season of Rising Impact.

The first season could only break into Netflix’s global top ten TV (Non-English) list for one week, amassing one million views between June 24th and June 30th.

Top10 Tv Non English 9 Jun 24 Jun 30 2024

We’re yet to receive the data for the second season, as at the time of writing, it has only been available to stream for just over a day.

Does Rising Impact need a third season?

Season 2 concludes with the end of the Camelot Cup Arc and the thirteenth volume. Thus, the anime has adapted thirteen out of the seventeen volumes of the published manga.

The remaining four volumes cover the story’s final arc. One more season, with at least a dozen or so more episodes, should be enough to conclude Rising Impact’s story.

Manga Volumes Rising Impact Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

Picture: The final four volumes of the Rising Impact manga. – Shueisha

Alternatively, if Netflix and animation studio Lay-duce want to extend Rising Impact further, there’s also a chance we could see filler. However, a third season would likely be the anime’s last as it rounds off the story of Rising Impact.

Would you like to see a third season of Rising Impact on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond Article Teaser Photo

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond
'That Christmas' Netflix Animated Movie Sets December 2024 Release and Features New Original Song from Ed Sheeran Article Teaser Photo

'That Christmas' Netflix Animated Movie Sets December 2024 Release and Features New Original Song from Ed Sheeran
Netflix Reportedly Quietly Cancels 'Army of the Dead' Sequels and Animated Series Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Reportedly Quietly Cancels 'Army of the Dead' Sequels and Animated Series
Netflix Hands Its German Reality Series 'Kaulitz & Kaulitz' A Season 2 Renewal Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Hands Its German Reality Series 'Kaulitz & Kaulitz' A Season 2 Renewal

Recommended

Rising Impact Part 1 June 2024 Jpg

‘Rising Impact’ Anime Coming to Netflix in Two Parts Beginning in June 2024

That Girl Lay Lay Canceled At Netflix Jpg

‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Canceled at Netflix and Nickelodeon After 2 Seasons

Canceled Netflix Original Shows In 2024

Every Canceled Netflix Show in 2024

Every Netflix Original Movie Series Removed From Netflix 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Top 15 Anime On Netflix In May 2024

15 Best Anime Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Beastars Final Season Releasing In December 2024

‘Beastars’ Season 3 Part 1 Coming to Netflix in December 2024

Nature Documentaries Coming To Netflix In 2024 And Beyond

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Whats Coming To Netflix August 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2024