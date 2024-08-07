‘Rising Impact’ Season 3 on Netfix: Everything We Know So Far

The second season of Rising Impact just landed on Netflix. With some source material left to adapt, will Netflix renew the anime for a third season? We hope so and expect to learn more from the streaming service soon.

Rising Impact is a Japanese Netflix Original anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki’s manga of the same name. Hitoshi Nanba, the director and storyboard artist of Tomo-Chan Is a Girl, directed the series. The series was animated Lay-duce.

Gawain, a small boy of incredible strength, loves baseball. However, after meeting Kiria Nishino, he soon falls in love with golf. A raw and natural talent, Kiria helps Gawain enroll at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for aspiring golfers.

Has Rising Impact been renewed for a third season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 07/08/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has not confirmed if there are plans for a third season of Rising Impact.

The first season could only break into Netflix’s global top ten TV (Non-English) list for one week, amassing one million views between June 24th and June 30th.

We’re yet to receive the data for the second season, as at the time of writing, it has only been available to stream for just over a day.

Does Rising Impact need a third season?

Season 2 concludes with the end of the Camelot Cup Arc and the thirteenth volume. Thus, the anime has adapted thirteen out of the seventeen volumes of the published manga.

The remaining four volumes cover the story’s final arc. One more season, with at least a dozen or so more episodes, should be enough to conclude Rising Impact’s story.

Alternatively, if Netflix and animation studio Lay-duce want to extend Rising Impact further, there’s also a chance we could see filler. However, a third season would likely be the anime’s last as it rounds off the story of Rising Impact.

Would you like to see a third season of Rising Impact on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!