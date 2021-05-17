Are Seasons 1-4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Netflix?

The Handmaid’s Tale has returned for its fourth season on Hulu but once again, many around the world still ask us whether or not seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale will be on Netflix. Sadly, the answer continues to be no. Here’s why.

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American dystopian drama based on the 1985 novel of the same name by author Margaret Atwood. The series has captivated audiences for the past 3 seasons becoming one of the most and discussed dramas since the likes of Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad. It shattered award records back in 2017 and reportedly (without any numbers, unfortunately) set a record for its season 4 premiere for Hulu.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale is running on Hulu between April 27th, 2021 to June 16th, 2021.

Why The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t on Netflix US

If the trailer above isn’t already any indication as to why The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t on Netflix, then let us help.

The series is a Hulu Original therefore is exclusive to the streaming service Hulu in the same way that Stranger Things is exclusive to Netflix.

There is a remote possibility the show may come to Netflix much much further down the line given the show is distributed by MGM Studios (not owned by Disney who owns Hulu) but again we must stress how remote this is.

MGM itself is an acquisition target for the likes of Disney and Netflix so we’ll see what happens long-term but for the short to medium term, you’ll need Hulu.

Are other regions streaming The Handmaid’s Tale?

There is currently no region with Netflix that is streaming The Handmaiden’s Tale.

If you’re unsure where to watch the series in your country allow us to help with that.

In the United Kingdom, the series has been exclusively available to watch on Channel 4. With that said, in recent years, Amazon Prime has managed to pick up the streaming rights to the show with all three previous seasons currently available.

In Australia episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Stan.

Fans in Canada have two separate services that can be used to stream The Handmaid’s Tale. Crave is your best bet with all previous three seasons available plus new episodes weekly for season 4.

If you want to see where the show is streaming in your region, head over to JustWatch.

Margaret Atwood fans aren’t completely out of luck on Netflix, however. Netflix is the home to Alias Grace which also adapts a famous title from Atwood’s large body of work.

Are you disappointed to not see The Handmaid’s Tale on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.