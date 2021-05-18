As is the way of things every now and again posts on social media claiming that Netflix is working on a beloved property go viral. This time round Berserk has received the fake news treatment, so must make it clear that Netflix is NOT producing a live-action Berserk movie.

Depending on how you feel about live-action adaptations of anime, this is either great news or sad news that Netflix is not working on a live-action movie adaptation of Berserk.

Fans have recently been duped on social media after a faked poster with the Netflix branding went viral on Instagram.

The Instagram user gutscg did write “This is a Joke” at the very bottom of the photo caption, but sadly many fans missed this and took the fake announcement as gospel. The same person used his Twitter account to spread the fake photo, only he didn’t claim the photo as a joke and was plugging the Instagram photo for clout.

Is any of the Berserk anime available to stream on Netflix?

There are currently four Berserk anime titles available to stream on Netflix, but only three of the four are available to stream on Netflix US.

All three Berserk anime movies; The Egg of the King, The Battle for Doldrey, and The Advent, are available to stream on Netflix US.

The controversial 2016 anime series is only available to stream on Netflix in a select few countries in Asia.

Sadly the original 1997 Berserk anime is nowhere to be seen on Netflix.

How does the Japanese feel about a live-action adaptation of anime?

It’s no secret that Hollywood often takes some of the most beloved anime franchises and butchers them with their own live-action adaptations. In particular, the worst of the bunch, Dragonball Evolution springs to mind.

The reputation Hollywood has for massacring anime is not only felt in the West but evidently, the feeling is mutual in the Far East too.

A survey, conducted by Viviane in Japan asked one thousand participants what anime they would like to see Hollywood adapt into a live-action movie. Of the 1000 participants, there was an overwhelmingly large majority who voted for the option “None,” a total of 456 times. The second-highest vote with only 60, was for Demon Slayer. Most of the votes were then split amongst the various different anime.

Overall the main takeaway from this small survey is the Japanese don’t want shoddy live-action anime adaptations, and neither do anime fans in the West.

Would you like to see Netflix adapt Berserk into a live-action movie or series? Let us know in the comments below!