Are Seasons 1-5 of ‘The Good Fight’ on Netflix?

The Good Wife is now into its fifth season and the legal drama continues to get rave reviews from critics around the world but streaming the show can be a little fragmented. As with The Good Wife, The Good Fight cannot and probably will never be found on Netflix around the world.

The legal drama acts as both a spin-off and sequel series to the incredibly successful The Good Wife series which aired on CBS.

The series began back in 2017 and was one of the headline titles to head up what was then CBS All Access, the new streaming service which has since morphed into Paramount+.

The series stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel and Cush Jumbo, and its most recent season, season 5, just began dropping weekly with a sixth season also in the works.

So as you’ve probably guessed by now, The Good Fight is not available on Netflix anywhere in the world both domestically or internationally. Let’s break down why, whether that will change, or where you can stream instead.

We should note that The Good Wife used to be on Netflix in many regions around the world. That has since changed with all Netflix regions losing the show as late as 2019 for some regions.

Why isn’t The Good Fight on Netflix US

We’ve already covered this above a little but basically, ViacomCBS wants you to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch and therefore, is not licensing out the title to other providers.

This is a general trend we’ve seen from ViacomCBS in recent years and we don’t expect it to change substantially anytime soon.

Where is The Good Fight streaming internationally?

With The Good Fight not on Netflix internationally and without a ViacomCBS owned streaming service launched abroad, where can you stream the show instead?

In the UK, despite the original series being with Sky still, The Good Fight was sold off to Amazon Prime. With that said, they don’t have the full collection. As of the time of publishing, only three seasons were available.

In fact, in most regions outside the United States, you can find the show streaming often exclusively with Prime Video or shared with other providers. In Australia, for example, the show is shared between Stan and Prime Video.

You may find, however, that there are other broadcasters airing the series too. In the UK, for example, More4 carries broadcast rights.

Do you wish The Good Fight was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.