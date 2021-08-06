‘InuYasha’ & ‘Naruto’ Movie Collections Leaving Netflix in September 2021

Netflix will soon be losing a collection of classic anime content in the form of numerous Naruto and InuYasha movies. Here’s what’s leaving, when it’s leaving and where it’s leaving.

It’s important to note that with anime, licensing is often hard to track and that removals aren’t always final. We’ve seen with titles like Attack on Titan where licensing comes and goes rapidly and without prior warning and remains, at least to us, a bit of an enigma.

All that is to say that while these titles are all due to leave Netflix on September 1st, it may not be forever and could be renewed before this date.

What InuYasha Movies are leaving Netflix in September 2021?

Only Netflix US has a collection of InuYasha movies right now and it’s definitely worth noting that the main series is not leaving (Netflix UK did just receive the main series recently too).

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (2001) – A powerful demon has been sealed away for 200 years. But when the demon’s son is awakened, the fate of the world is in jeopardy.

– A powerful demon has been sealed away for 200 years. But when the demon’s son is awakened, the fate of the world is in jeopardy. InuYasha: The Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass (2002) – With their biggest foe seemingly defeated, InuYasha and his friends return to everyday life. But the peace is soon shattered by an emerging new enemy.

– With their biggest foe seemingly defeated, InuYasha and his friends return to everyday life. But the peace is soon shattered by an emerging new enemy. InuYasha: The Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler (2002) – The Great Dog Demon bequeathed one of the Three Swords of the Fang to each of his two sons. Now the evil power of the third sword has been awakened.

– The Great Dog Demon bequeathed one of the Three Swords of the Fang to each of his two sons. Now the evil power of the third sword has been awakened. InuYasha: The Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island (2004) – Ai, a young half-demon who has escaped from Horai Island to try to help his people, returns with potential saviors InuYasha, Sesshomaru and Kikyo.

What Naruto Movies are leaving Netflix in September 2021?

These Naruto removals apply to both Netflix in the United States and Canada although both have different titles. Netflix Canada is notably not set to lose the main TV series.

These are the Naruto movies leaving Netflix US:

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004) – Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura learn they’ll be protecting an actress from being hurt while making her next film, but it turns out she’s a princess.

– Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura learn they’ll be protecting an actress from being hurt while making her next film, but it turns out she’s a princess. Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005) – While on a mission to return a missing pet, Naruto and two fellow ninjas are ambushed by brutal knights led by the enigmatic Temujin.

– While on a mission to return a missing pet, Naruto and two fellow ninjas are ambushed by brutal knights led by the enigmatic Temujin. Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006) – Exuberant ninja Naruto teams up with his pals Sakura and Kakashi to escort Prince Michiru and his son, Hikaru, to the Crescent Moon kingdom.

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008) – When strange ninjas ambush the village of Konohagakure, it’s up to adolescent ninja Naruto and his long-missing pal, Sasuke, to save the planet.

– When strange ninjas ambush the village of Konohagakure, it’s up to adolescent ninja Naruto and his long-missing pal, Sasuke, to save the planet. Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009) – When four out of five ninja villages are destroyed, the leader of the one spared tries to find the true culprit and protect his land.

– When four out of five ninja villages are destroyed, the leader of the one spared tries to find the true culprit and protect his land. Naruto Shippuden : Blood Prison (2011) – Mistakenly accused of an attack on the Fourth Raikage, ninja Naruto is imprisoned in the impenetrable Hozuki Castle and his powers are sealed.

These are the Naruto movies leaving Netflix Canada:

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden: Blood Prison (2011)

