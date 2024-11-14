‘Back in Action’ Starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Fox Debuts New Trailer

Four years after announcing her retirement from acting, Cameron Diaz will return to the big screen in the upcoming action-comedy Back in Action. Diaz will reunite with fellow Annie actor Jamie Foxx, who will be working on his fifth Original for Netflix. Here’s everything we know about Back in Action on Netflix, which was delayed from November to January 2025.

Back in Action is an upcoming Netflix Original action-comedy film directed by Horrible Bosses’ Seth Gordon. Neighbors writer Brendan O’Brien wrote the script for the feature. Datari Turner (Uncorked) and Mark McNair (Into the Storm) join O’Brien as executive producers on the project. Further producers are Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and director Seth Gordon for Exhibit A.

What is the plot of Back in Action?

A small plot synopsis has been made available for the upcoming movie, but it doesn’t divulge too much about what we can expect:

” Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

Who are the cast members of Back in Action?

The biggest casting news for Back in Action is actress Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement to act with Jamie Foxx for the third time in her career.

Diaz previously acted alongside Foxx in the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday and once again in 2014 in the remake of Annie. Ironically, Annie was the last film Diaz acted in before announcing her retirement in 2018.

With a little help from NFL legend Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx helped Diaz come out of retirement.

Foxx has been extremely busy working on Netflix projects over the past few years. Starting in 2020, Foxx starred in the superhero film Project Power and since then has appeared in the sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! , vampire action Day Shift, and They Cloned Tyrone.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Diaz said that acting feels “different” having taken an extended break from Hollywood.

“I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different.” “The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him.”

Since those initial announcements, the cast for the new movie has grown to include the following:

Kyle Chandler

Glenn Close

Andrew Scott

Jamie Demetriou

McKenna Roberts

Rylan Jackson

Fola Evans-Akingbola

Katrina Durden

Adam Basil as Hulk

as Hulk Tom Brittney as Dylan

as Dylan Alfredo Tavares as Tony / Spact Firearms

When and where did Back in Action Film?

Per ScreenDaily, the movie was set to begin production at Netflix’s London Shepperton Studios between November 2022 and February 2023. The movie is also thought to have been filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie reportedly has a budget between $10 and $20 million.

Filming eventually got underway in the UK unit from December 2, 2022, to March 9, 2023. Production then moved to the Georgia unit, where further filming occurred between March 27, 2023, and April 14, 2023.

As you may have heard, production on Back in Action was anything but smooth sailing. As the DailyMail summarizes in an article detailing all the disruptions, they characterize the movie as being “cursed.” They detail how there was an on-set medical emergency, multiple on-set meltdowns, firings, and even the discovery of a WW2 bomb. Even more headlines then surfaced about the project following Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization, which made waves around the world while filming was still taking place in Georgia.

The release date for Back in Action saw a major delay. At the Next on Netflix reveals in February 2024, the streamer stated the movie would be debuting at some point in 2024, with an update coming at the Netflix Upfronts in May 2024 where the revealed the release date, November 15th, 2024.

Of course, the movie would ultimately be delayed (first reported by NewonNetflix.info) to January 17th, 2025.

Will you be watching Back in Action? Let us know in the comments below!