What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 11th, 2024

This week, Netflix UK subscribers can enjoy 38 new movies and TV shows, including Studio Ghibli’s Academy Award-winning film The Boy and the Heron, Korea’s new historical action-drama Uprising, and a new NBA documentary featuring LeBron James, Starting 5.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Luca Padovan

The academy-award winner is now available to stream on Netflix everywhere except France and Japan.

Still reeling from the death of his mother, Mahito’s father is getting remarried, but when they move to his family’s estate in the country, the headstrong boy finds himself in a strange new world inhabited by the living and the dead.

Uprising (2024) N

Director: Kim Sang Man

Genre: Action, Drama, Historical | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jim Sung Il

The epic new historical drama could be one of the best Korean titles on Netflix in 2024. Focusing on a fascinating period of Korean history and a tale of childhood friends turned enemies, what’s not to love?

Set in the Joseon era during a tumultuous time in the aftermath of war, take a journey through the lives of two childhood friends-turned-adversaries: Cheon Yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess; and Jong Ryeo, Cheon Yeng’s master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family.

Starting 5 (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Featuring: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis

Focusing on five elite players of the NBA, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis, across ten episodes, we follow the drama of the 2023-2024 NBA season and all of the drama that unfolds.

Here’s What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: October 11th, 2024

Addams Family Value (1993)

Friday (1995)

Her Blue Sky (2019)

In Her Place (2024)

Khel Khel Mein (2024)

Lonely Planet (2024) N

Mathu Vadalara 2 (2024)

Monster High 2 (2023)

Padu (2024)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

She Said (2022)

Temurun (2024)

That Kind of Love (2024)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Babadook (2014)

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

The Good Liar (2019)

The Trouble with Jessica (2024)

Uprising (2024) N

Violent Night (2022)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Wifelike (2022)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 11th, 2024

Deceitful Love (Limited Series) N

Dinner Time Live With David Chang (Season 2) N

In the Long Run (Season 3)

Love Is Blind, Habibi (Season 1) N

Meet the Adebanjos (3 Seasons)

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (Season 1)

Outer Banks (Season 4 Part 1) N

Ranma 1/2 (Season 1) N

Starting 5 (Season 1) N

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Season 2) N

The Secret of the River (Season 1) N

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 11th, 2024

Breaking the Silence: The Maria Soledad Case (2024) N

The Menendez Brothers (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 11th, 2024

Ali Wong: Single Lady (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (60 points) The Platform 2 (54 points) Trolls (50 points) Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (35 points) Jailbreak: Love on the Run (34 points) The International (31 points) The Menendez Brothers (30 points) Violent Night (30 points) This Time Next Year (26 points) Little Dixie (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Monsters (78 points) Nobody Wants This (69 points) Heartstopper (59 points) The Inheritance (58 points) A Confession (47 points) Gangs of London (37 points) Love Is Blind (33 points) Mr. McMahon (24 points) Unsolved Mysteries (16 points) The Amazing Digital Circus (8 points)

