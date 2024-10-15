‘Batwheels’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date As It Rolls Into More Countries

Earlier this year, Netflix scooped up the rights to the Warner Bros. Animation series Batwheels in the US. Since then, more regions have seen the show air (with more to come), and we’ve confirmed that season 2 will drop later in October.

For those unaware, Batwheels first began its life on HBO Max and was also featured on Cartoon Network. Based on characters from the DC Universe, it combines Batman and Robin with cars, similar to Netflix’s new show Mighty Monsterwheelies, which combines monster trucks with famous villains. The show, created by Michael G. Stern, features the voices of A.J. Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jacob Bertrand, and Jordan Reed.

Netflix is due in the United States to pick up all 11 new episodes of season 2 (which premiered on Max in two parts – February and May 2024) on October 28th, 2024. It was also recently announced that more was on the way, with a third season confirmed by Deadline earlier this month.

Season 2 kicks off with an episode called Nightbike, where Nightwing’s motorcycle, Nightbike, initially goes up against Bibi.

While Netflix US, in the beginning, was the only region of Netflix to pick up the rights to the animated kids’ series, we have seen it slowly roll out onto Netflix around the world since then. According to Unogs, the series is streaming in at least 29 regions, with places like the United Kingdom, Europe, India, and Asian territories picking it up in July, and some more just recently saw all 19 episodes touch down in late September.

Our friends at Netflix Portal (who cover Brazil) also confirmed they’re due to receive season 1 beginning on November 2024, the 11th. That likely extends to other Latin American regions also.

