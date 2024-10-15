‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Not Yet Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix; Awaiting Season 2 Performance Numbers

The second season has yet to land on Netflix, but the pressure is already on for Castlevania: Nocturne. Thanks to online comments by director Sam Deat, we know that Netflix has yet to decide on Castlevania: Nocturne’s renewal and will heavily rely on the second season’s performance.

Castlevania: Nocturne is the sequel to Castlevania and follows Trevor Belmont’s descendant, Richter Belmont, during the French Revolution. The series is animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios and created by co-showrunner Clive Bradley.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 15/10/2024)

Before the release of season 2 of Castlevania, the anime director, Samuel Deats, confirmed in a tweet that the anime has yet to be renewed, and renewal will rely heavily on the viewing figures for season 2.

So, how does Nocturne shape up to its predecessor? The first season was watched for 7.6 million views in its first three months on Netflix in late 2023. It has amassed over 9.2 million views since being released over a year ago.

The issue with comparing Nocturne to Castlevania is that the latter concluded in 2021, just as Netflix began to release weekly viewing statistics for its originals. However, in the table below, it’s evident that subscribers are tuning in to rewatch Castlevania regularly, as the combined viewership for the series between January 2023 and June 2024 is 22.3 million views.

Whether these statistics will work in Nocturne’s favor for renewal remains to be seen. At the very least, the second season requires a strong performance in its opening month to be renewed.

Would you like to see a third season of Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!