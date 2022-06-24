Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: June 24th, 2022

With the arrival of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, we know exactly what the majority of subscribers will be watching this weekend. If you’ve already binged your way through The Umbrella Academy, there are still plenty of exciting new shows for you to watch on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan

It’s been a long 23-month wait for the release of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, but after binging the series within the first 48 hours of release, we can safely say it was more than worth the wait.

After saving the world a second time, The Umbrella Academy travels forward in time back to the year 2019. But their return home is less than smooth when they discover their father, Sir Reginald, adopted six different children for his Sparrow Academy.

Man Vs Bee (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 10 Minutes

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Daniel Fearn, Jing Lusi, Greg McHugh, Julian Rhind-Tutt

Rowan Atkinson, one of the most beloved and famous British comedians of all time makes his Netflix debut in the highly explosive and destructive Man vs Bee.

A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

Legacies (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 68

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45 Minute

Cast: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd

We recently learned that The CW has canceled Legacies, and won’t be returning for a fifth season. The show is still popular with die-hard The Vampire Diaries and The Originals fans, but the cancelation of the show puts an end to one of the biggest franchises still airing on The CW.

After the death of Stefan Salvatore, the ancestral home of the Salvatores is donated to become a home and school for supernatural students. Attending the school is Hope, the daughter of the infamous original Klaus Mikaelson. As the daughter of Klaus, Hope is incredibly unique as one of the only vampires, werewolves, and witch hybrids.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 1) N

Season: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ti Jae, Kim Yoon Jin, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong

A remake of the incredible Spanish crime drama, the Korean adaptation has its own spin and charm that many fans of the original should enjoy.

The nations of North Korea and South Korea put their differences aside and in the former demilitarized zone create a joint economic area where citizens from both sides of the border can thrive. However, greedy capitalists take advantage of the new era and prey upon hopeful and unsuspecting citizens. This leads “Tokyo” into the arms of The Professor, who has hatched a plan to break into the Mint, and steal Trillions of untraceable Korean Won.

One Piece (Season 10)

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 263

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Ikue Ootani,

The current list of One Piece episodes on Netflix takes you all the way up to the end of the Water 7 arc, ending just before the start of Enies Lobby. With 263 episodes available to stream, now has never been a better time to start your journey and greatest anime adventure.

Luffy D. Monkey, the rookie pirate, has grand dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. But first, he must acquire assemble a strong crew, acquire a ship, and set sail for the infamous grand line, where only the strongest pirates survive.

