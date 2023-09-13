Beyond Goodbye Japanese Romantic Drama Series: Everything We Know So Far

Filming has begun on an exciting new Japanese romantic drama series, Beyond Goodbye. Starring Kasumi Arimura, and Kentaro Sakaguchi, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Beyond Goodbye, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Beyond Goodbye is an upcoming Japanese romantic drama series written by Yoshikazu Okada. Directing the series is Hiroshi Kurosaki, who previously directed dramas such as Hiyokko, Made in Japan, and Second Virgin.

What is the plot of Beyond Goodbye?

The synopsis for Beyond Goodbye has been sourced from Netflix:

“Saeko suddenly loses her fiancé Yusuke in a traffic accident. As she tries to overcome her grief, she meets Naruse, a man who strangely reminds her of Yusuke. Little did she know that Naruse had received Yusuke’s heart a few months prior to their encounter—a heart still in love and holding all the memories of Yusuke and Saeko’s relationship.”

Who are the cast members of Beyond Goodbye?

Kasumi Arimura has been cast in the leading role of Saeko. She recently starred in We Made a Beautiful Bouquet, which grossed over 3.8 billion Yen at the box office. Kasumi also starred in the Netflix film Call Me Chihiro.

Kentaro Sakaguchi has been cast in the leading role of Naruse. The Japanese actor is most well-known for his work on the film The Last 10 Years, and television shows such as Dr. Chocolate, Kyoso no Bannin, and Hiru.

What is the production status of Beyond Goodbye?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 13/09/2023)

Filming for Beyond Goodbye began on September 13th, 2023. It’s currently unknown when filming is scheduled to end, but we suspect February/March 2024 is most likely.

When is the Netflix release date for Beyond Goodbye?

A release date for Beyond Goodbye has yet to be announced by Netflix.

Given we aren’t expecting filming to end until early 2024, it’s most likely we’ll see the drama arrive sometime in late 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Beyond Goodbye on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!