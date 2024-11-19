Yeon Sang-ho’s New Korean Thriller ‘Revelations’ is Coming to Netflix in 2025

Yeon-Sang Ho, the mind behind Train to Busan, is teaming up with Hellbound screenwriter Choi Gyu Seok for a brand-new thriller mystery film, Revelations. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Revelations, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and more.

Revelations is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller film directed by Yeon Sang-Ho and written by Choi Gyu Seok. The pair previously worked together on both seasons of Hellbound. However, Yeon Sang-Ho is most well-known as the creator and director of the zombie horror Train to Busan.

WOW Point, who previously worked on The Bequeathed and Parasyte: The Grey, is producing the film. Hailey Yoomin Yang is an executive producer on Revelations, and the Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, ROMA) is also an executive producer.

When is Revelations coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Revelations will be released sometime in 2025. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.

What is the plot of Revelations?

Min-chan, the pastor of a church in a small provincial town, becomes consumed by his quest for retribution when a divine revelation convinces him that Yang-rae, a man visiting his church, is the culprit who abducted his son. Unwavering in his belief, Min-chan flirts between his faith and cruelty. Meanwhile, Detective Yeon-hee is on the heels of Yang-Rae, a suspect in her missing person’s case. However, she is haunted by the death of her sister, who died after a heinous crime.

Who are the cast members of Revelations?

Ryu Yun Yeol plays Min Chan. Netflix subscribers may have recently seen the actor in The 8 Show as Bae Jin Su. He is also known for leading roles in popular dramas such as Lost and Reply 1988. The actor has also held leading roles in Korean movies such as The Night Owl, Alienoid, Believer, and Little Forest.

Shin Hyun Been plays Yeon-hee. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with the actress for her work on K-dramas such as Hospital Playlist and Reflection of You. Outside of Netflix, she has held leading roles in K-dramas such as Reborn Rich, Monstrous, and Confession. As for movies, her lost roles came in 2020 with the release of Beasts Clawing at Straws.

What is the production status of Revelations?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Revelations began in Early April 2024 and ran until Early August 2024.

