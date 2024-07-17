‘Lovely Runner’ K-Drama Series Coming to Netflix in August 2024

Netflix has revealed that the popular K-drama Lovely Runner will be available to stream on the streaming service in August 2024! Here’s everything we know about the exciting new K-drama.

Lovely Runner is an internationally licensed K-drama romantic comedy series co-directed by Yoon Jong Ho (My Holo Love) and Kim Tae Yub (When My Love Blooms) and written by Lee Shi Eun (True Beauty).

When is Lovely Runner coming to Netflix?

On the Netflix K-content X account, the streaming service has confirmed that Lovely Runner will be released on August 1st, 2024.

The K-drama was broadcast between April 8th and May 28th, 2024. In South Korea, it was broadcast on cable network TVN and released globally on the subscription service Viki.

The series performed modestly in the ratings considering its Monday/Tuesday timeslot, achieving a ratings high of 5.762% and an average of 4.183% across the sixteen episodes.

What is the plot of Lovely Runner?

Ryu Seon Jae, one of South Korea’s most captivating celebrities, appears to have the perfect life, but the entertainment industry’s demands have left him feeling exhausted. A tragic accident leaves one of his biggest fans, Im Sol, reeling over his demise; miraculously, she is transported fifteen years into the past, where she confronts the 19-year-old Ryu Seon Jae, hoping to avoid the impending tragedy.

Who are the cast members of Lovely Runner?

Byeon Woo Seok plays Ryu Seon Jae. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his appearances in K-dramas such as Strong Girl Namsoon and Record of Youth. He also starred in the Netflix K-drama movie 20th Century Girl.

Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol. The actress was previously seen on K-dramas on Netflix, such as Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Live On, Record of Youth, Extraordinary You, and SKY Castle.

Song Geon Hee and Lee Seung Hyub play the remaining lead roles of Kim Tae Sung and Baek In Hyuk, respectively.

The extensive supporting cast is as follows;

Jung Young Joo as Park Bok Soon (Im Sol’s mother).

as Park Bok Soon (Im Sol’s mother). Sung Byung Sook as Jung Mal Ja (Im Sol’s grandmother).

as Jung Mal Ja (Im Sol’s grandmother). Song Ji Ho as Im Geum (Im Sol’s brother).

as Im Geum (Im Sol’s brother). Seo Hye Won as Lee Hyun Joo (Im Sol’s friend).

as Lee Hyun Joo (Im Sol’s friend). Kim Won Hae as Ryu Geun Deok (Seon Jae’s father).

as Ryu Geun Deok (Seon Jae’s father). Ahn Sang Woo as Kim Seok Hyun (JNT’s CEO).

as Kim Seok Hyun (JNT’s CEO). Lee Il Joon as Park Dong Seok (Seon Jae’s manager).

as Park Dong Seok (Seon Jae’s manager). Moon Xion as Hyun Soo (Eclipse’s drummer).

as Hyun Soo (Eclipse’s drummer). Hyuk as Jay (Eclipse’s bassist).

as Jay (Eclipse’s bassist). Lee Chul Woo as Kim Hyung Gu (Seon Jae’s rival).

as Kim Hyung Gu (Seon Jae’s rival). Kim Hyun Kyu as Choi Hyun Gu (Seon Jae’s friend).

as Choi Hyun Gu (Seon Jae’s friend). Jung Kang Hee as Coach Ahn (Swimming team coach).

as Coach Ahn (Swimming team coach). Lee Woo Je as Kim Cho Rong (Seon Jae’s friend).

as Kim Cho Rong (Seon Jae’s friend). Park Yoon Hee as Kim Won Chul (Tae Sung’s father).

as Kim Won Chul (Tae Sung’s father). Kim Hwi Gyu as Cha Yi Seul (Tae Sung’s friend).

as Cha Yi Seul (Tae Sung’s friend). Oh Se Young as Choi Ga Hyun (Tae Sung’s ex-girlfriend).

as Choi Ga Hyun (Tae Sung’s ex-girlfriend). Jeon Young as Lee Kyung Ja (BON cinema’s CEO).

as Lee Kyung Ja (BON cinema’s CEO). Ko Tae Jin as Choi Jung Hoon (BON cinema’s employee).

as Choi Jung Hoon (BON cinema’s employee). Heo Hyung Kyu as Kim Young Soo (Taxi driver).

