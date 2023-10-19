‘Blood Coast’: French Crime Drama Coming to Netflix in December 2023

An exciting new action-packed French drama, Blood Coast, is making its way to Netflix in December 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about Blood Coast, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Blood Coast is an upcoming French Netflix Original action crime series created by Kamel Guemra. Directing duties have been split between Ivan Fegyveres and Olivier Marchal, the former directing two episodes, and the latter four episodes, respectively.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



The executive producers listed on the series are; Sidonie Dumas (Only God Forgives), and Christophe Riandee (The Neon Demon). Isabelle Degeorges (L’art du crime), Roxanne Pinheiro (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 2), and Soizic Gelbard (Lords of Scam) are also listed as producers. French studio Gaumont is the production company behind the series.

When is the Blood Coast Netflix release date?

Blood Coast will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023.

At the time of writing, Netflix hasn’t released an official trailer for Blood Coast, however, the YouTube account MoviieDigger has posted a trailer on its channel.

What is the plot of Blood Coast?

The short synopsis has been sourced from Netflix;

“A group of police officers with particular methods who track down a dangerous criminal in order to prevent Marseille from plunging into a bloodbath.”

Who are the cast members of Blood Coast?

Jeanne Goursaud plays the role of Alice Vidal. Fans of the hit German Original series Barbarians will recognize the actress for her role as Thusnelda. She recently starred in another great Original series for Netflix as Lena Beck in Dear Child.

Nicolas Duvauchelle plays the role of Franck Murillo. Blood Coast will be the actor’s second Original series for Netflix, after previously starring in Gone for Good. However, he has previously starred in both Lost Bullet films in the role of Areski. Outside of Netflix, he starred in the Amazon Prime series Black Hearts, and in the Disney+ series Your Honor.

Tewfik Jallab plays the role of Lyès Benamar. Blood Coast is the official Netflix series debut of Jallab, who previously acted alongside his fellow co-star Duvauchelle in the Amazon series Black Hearts. His first original was in the crime drama film Paradise Beach in the role of Hicham.

Moussa Maaskri plays the role of Tarek Hamadi. Gino Montesinos has also been listed as playing Tarek Hamadi, which means we may be seeing flashbacks or the latter is playing the role of a son who shares the same name as his father.

Florence Thomassin plays the role of Commissaire Fabiani. The actress previously starred in the French crime thriller The Crimson Rivers/Les rivières pourpres.

Samir Boitard plays the role of Ali Saïdi. The actor previously starred in the Netflix series Black Spot in the role of Paul Méric.

What is the episode count?

It has already been confirmed that there will be a total of six episodes.

Each episode has an approximate run time of 52 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Blood Coast on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!