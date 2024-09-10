‘Blue Box’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix Weekly Starting in October 2024

Netflix has confirmed that the anime adaptation of Kouji Miura’s romantic sports manga Blue Box will be available on the streaming service in early October 2024 via simulcast. Here’s everything we know so far about Blue Box.

Blue Box is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime and adaptation of the manga Ao no Hako by Kouji Miura. The series is animated by studio Telecom Animation Film and written and directed by Yūichirō Yano. There are currently 155 published manga chapters and 15 volumes at the time of writing.

When is Blue Box coming to Netflix?

Netflix will simulcast new episodes daily alongside TBS and its affiliates in Japan. Beginning on October 3rd, new episodes will be on Netflix weekly at midnight Pacific time. The streamer has stated that some regions’ release dates will differ, although, for English-speaking countries, it’ll be every Thursday.

What is the episode count?

It’s unclear how many episodes the first season will broadcast, but it is more than likely that we’ll see approximately eleven to thirteen episodes.

What is the plot of Blue Box?

Taiki Inomata, a third-year junior high student at Eimei Academy, is a high school badminton team member. He rises early to get to the gymnasium first, but Chinatsu Kano, Taiki’s crush and a first-year student in senior high, always beat him there.

Chinatsu is super popular as a beautiful rising star on the basketball team. Taiki has the opportunity to grow closer to Chinatsu when a strange twist of fate sees her move into his house. However, Taiki is first determined to be a worthy match for her and sets out the goal of competing in the badminton nationals.

The opening theme is “Same Blue” by Official Hige Dandism, and the ending theme is “Teenage Blue” by Eve.

Who are the cast members of Blue Box?

Shouya Chiba plays Taiki Inomata. The voice actor is most well known for his roles as Kiyotaka Ayanokouji in Classroom of the Elite, Shinei Nouzen in 86, and Kou Minamoto in After-School Hanako-kun.

Reina Ueda plays Chinatsu Kano. The actress has voiced several popular characters, such as Reze from Chainsaw Man, Kaneo Tsyuri in Demon Slayer, Hae-In Cho in Solo Levelling, and Hide in Tokyo Ghoul.

Akari Kitō plays Hina Chouno. The actress plays the role of Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer, Tsukasa Yuzaki in Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You, Suzune Horitaka in Classroom of the Elite, and Kotoko Iwanaga in Kyokou Uranai.

Chiaki Kobayashi plays the role of Kyou Kasahara, and Yūma Uchida plays Kengo Haryuu.

Are you looking forward to watching Blue Box on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!