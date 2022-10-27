‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Season 1 Episode 6 ‘Dreams in the Witch House’ Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the sixth episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities then allow us to try and help! We’ll also be covering the remaining episodes of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, but here is the ending explained to Dreams in the Witch House.

Dreams in the Witch House is the sixth episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, and was written by Mika Watkins and Guillermo del Toro, and based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft.

Years after the death of his twin sister, a spiritualist researcher ventures into a dark and mysterious realm with the aid of a powerful drug, determined to bring her back.

What happened in Dreams in the Witch House?

After the death of his sister, and her becoming trapped in the Forest of Lost Souls, Walter dedicated his entire life to finding a way into the forest, and bringing her back from the other side.

Walter’s search led him in the path of a Navajo man that has been to the forest himself and can help Walter get there too, for a price. He is offered a powerful drug named “liquid gold,” but warned not to cause any ripples in the forest or face devasting consequences. On one of his visits to the forest to find Epperley, his suspicions he could bring her back are all but confirmed when he tears off a piece of her gown and brings it into the real world.

Walter’s obsession with using the liquid gold leads to him losing his membership at the Spiritualist Society, who are afraid he using the organization to fund a drug addiction. He also falls out with his friend Frank, who despite believing in ghosts and being a member of the Spiritualist Society has never seen a ghost.

His research eventually leads him to the infamous Witch House where the witch Kizieh once lived, and died nearby after being sentenced to hang. Walter rents a room that previously belonged to the witch, and is watched by a strange entity from the shadows, and a rat with a humanoid face.

One night while suffering from sleep paralysis, Walter is visited by Kizieh and her rat companion, Jenkins. Kizieh realizes Walter is a twin, which is required for her, and Jenkins to be set free from the house.

Ignoring all the previous advice, Walter searches for Epperly once more, but she warns him he has caused a ripple in the forest after Kizieh followed him through the doorway. After being chased by Kizieh, she eventually grabs hold of Walter and kisses him, draining his life force. Epperly is able to escape but goes back to save her brother, and the pair make it back to the real world.

Running away from Kizieh, Walter and Epperly seek help from Mariana who shows her prophetic paintings to the siblings and reveals Walter is doomed to die before sunrise, and the fates of Kizieh and Epperly are intertwined.

Epperly disappears, however, Walter and Mariana attempt to claim sanctuary at the nearby church, much to the disdain of Sister Lucretia. Frank arrives to help, but Kizieh soon arrives, killing Sister Lucretia and then using her magic to force Walter to her.

Epperly returns, which meant Walter was on the brink of death, however, she stops Kizieh from using her magic by driving her wand into her skull, which kills her.

With Kizieh defeated, Epperly is able to move on from purgatory, and ascend to the next stage of the afterlife. Walter is heartbroken by her passing, but deep inside you can assume he is happy she is now at peace. However, Jenkins menacingly approaches the unconscious Walter.

Frank and Miriana were able to get Walter into bed, and while he rests they search the rest attic only to discover the skeletal remains of Kizieh and Jenkins. Walter, awakes, only to discover something is deep inside of him, eating him alive. He calls for help, but by the time Frank and Miriana arrive it is too late, and Jenkins has murdered Walter.

By murdering Walter, Jenkins frees himself from his corporal form. Once Frank and Mariana leave, lamenting the death of Walter, Jenkins takes possession of the body, and begins a new life, where he will live life to the fullest.

Why didn’t Jenkins die?

It can be assumed that Kizieh would have freed Jenkins from his rat form had her scheme succeeded, however, the pair were not bound to each other. This means that just because Kizieh was defeated it didn’t mean Jenkins would die.

He took advantage of Walter being alone in the bedroom and entered his body when no one could stop him.

How long will Walter’s body survive under Jenkin’s control?

Days, weeks, months, or years. It’s anyone’s guess considering Walter is actually dead. He’s unlikely to age any further, however, it’s also unclear if the body will begin to decay over time.

Even if Walter’s body was to decay, Jenkins might just be able to ratatouille his way into a brand new host.

Why did Kizieh die?

It’s unclear how her magic works, however, being stabbed through the head with a magical cursed wand would kill the sturdiest of people and witches.

Kizieh’s and Epperly’s fates were intertwined, so one had to die in order for the other to survive.

What did the kiss do to Walter?

Aside from stealing his life force, Kizieh’s kiss also made Walter susceptible to her magic which is why she was able to drag his body out of the church despite the relative safety of the sanctuary.

Why was Mariana in the forest painting?

Marina revealed to Walter that she is compelled to paint her visions by Kizieh, but this also doesn’t explain why she was seen in the Forest of Lost Souls painting. If Mariana wasn’t working directly for Kizieh, then she inadvertently lead Walter to his death by ensuring he found the painting which lead him to the Witch House.

What did you think of Dreams in the Witch House? Let us know in the comments below!