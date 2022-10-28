‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Season 1 Episode 7 ‘The Viewing’ Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the seventh episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities then allow us to try and help! We’ll also be covering the remaining episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, but here is the ending explained to The Viewing.

Dreams in the Witch House is the seventh episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and was directed by Panos Cosmatos, and was written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Panos Cosmatos, and Guillermo del Toro.

A wealthy recluse hosts four accomplished. guests at his stylish mansion for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but their intrigue soon turns into terror.

What happened in The Viewing?

Lionel, one of the richest men on the planet, invited four experts in their respective fields, Targ Reinhard a renowned psychic, Charlotte an astrophysicist, Randall Roth a world-famous songwriter, and Guy Landon one of the great novelists of the era.

All four were surprised to find that Lionel knew all of their favorite drinks and Randall his love for a particular brand of Tibetan menthol cigarettes. Despite trying to quit, Randall is convinced to smoke.

We soon begin to learn more about the other guests, and Lionel, but interestingly Lionel takes a keen interest in Randall writing music for him. His attempts to loosen Randall and the other guests involve smoking weed, and eventually cocaine which Randall, despite being a recovering drug addict partakes in.

After a lot of drugs, Lionel begins to explain the true reason why his guests have been invited, and that is to help solve a mystery, that has stumped him, and all of the other experts.

Lionel leads them all into the Obelisk chamber, where he tasks them with trying to figure out what the mysterious space rock in the center of the room is. Meanwhile, Randall is distracted by wanting to smoke, to which Lionel warns against smoking in the chamber. However, after Randall puts out the cigarette, he then lights up a joint, and Lionel has to warn him again.

To Randall’s surprise, the smoke from the last drag of his joint is absorbed by the rock. Moments later, the rock begins emitting a dim ethereal light. As everyone in the room continues to admire the strange piece, it soon begins to emit a frequency that begins to hurt some, except for Zahari who seems to take pleasure in the sound.

Soon, the rock begins to crack, and electric yellow light shines through before it crumbles, revealing a strange orange and otherworldy entity from within.

The strange creature puts everyone into a trance, but for those unable to handle its power, such as Guy and Targ, their heads are melted from the intensity. However, the deaths of Guy and Targ break the trance of the others, which causes Charlotte and Randall to panic and try to escape.

Zahari approaches the creature, but upon touching it her flesh melts from her bones and is horrifically killed. Meanwhile, Charlotte and Randall are freed by Hector and immediately run away, however as they are both high, running away isn’t as easy as it should be.

Lionel could have escaped, however, between morbid curiosity or being too scared to move he allows the creature, now in liquid form, to absorb him. Hector returns to the chamber with his golden AK-47, only to discover the horrific combined form of Lionel and the creature. Hector attempts to gun the hybrid down, only for the bullets to pass through it like a thick liquid, leaving it unharmed. The hybrid uses the tendrils on its back to create electricity and vaporizes Hector.

Charlotte and Hector escape Lionel’s home in a sports car, speeding away. The pair go through a drug-induced hallucination while speeding, but are able to get away to safety.

Meanwhile, the lionel-creature Hybrid has slowly made its way out of the home and enters the sewers. After an unknown amount of time, the hybrid has made its way out of the sewers and into what we can assume is the LA River. As it begins to make its way to the city, the electricity from the power lines begins to crackle with energy, thanks to the presence of the hybrid.

Why didn’t Lionel run away?

Unlike Charlotte and Randall, Lionel didn’t run away from the Obelisk Chamber. It’s possible that the creature’s ability to put those under a trance was still taking an effect on Lionel, ensuring he couldn’t escape.

There’s also the possibility that Lionel’s curiosity got the best of him, regardless of how scared he was, and allowed the creature to absorb him.

Was Targ Reinhard actually psychic?

Highly unlikely. All Targ did was try to impress the others by pretending to know more about subjects he had no business trying to be an expert on. While an incredibly pretentious Targ didn’t deserve to die so horrifically.

What is the hybrid’s plan?

It’s still unclear exactly what the plans of the hybrid creature are, however, by entering a populous area it could cause a devasting amount of damage by using its electricity to knock out the power supply. The amount of chaos in the city would make it easy for the creature to feed, kill, or any other evil plan.

What did you think of The Viewing? Let us know in the comments below!