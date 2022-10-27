What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 27th, 2022

Welcome to another daily look at what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got another 9 new movies and series to sift through. What’s worth watching and what’s trending on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know for October 27th, 2022.

At least a dozen new titles are scheduled to hit Netflix tomorrow and in case you missed it yesterday, Netflix just released the full November 2022 release schedule.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 27th

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1)

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Writer: Matthew Fernandes, Alan Gregg

Runtime: 26 mins

One of today’s two animated highlights is the debut season of the kid’s series created and developed by Matthew Fernandes and Alan Gregg.

Throughout the first 10 episodes, you’ll follow a young rookie tracker searching for hard-to-find mystical objects.

The series is produced by Boat Rocker Studios and features the voices of Catherine Disher, Rainbow Sun Francks, Chantel Riley, Lynn Rafferty and Joe Pingue.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Writer: Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler, Todd Durham

Runtime: 89 min / 1h 29m

Adam Sandler calls Netflix his home with all projects but one he still does away from the streamer is Hotel Translyvania for Sony Animation. The second movie, which was released 7 years ago, isn’t a touch on the first movie but is still a perfect Halloween movie for the family.

Here’s what you can expect from the animated sequel:

“When the old-old-old-fashioned vampire Vlad arrives at the hotel for an impromptu family get-together, Hotel Transylvania is in for a collision of supernatural old-school and modern day cool.”

Earthstorm (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 47 mins

Finally, we round out our top picks with a four-part docuseries that’ll be sure to get your blood pumping.

The series follows storm chasers and first responders recounting their harrowing experiences battling the elements going up against volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 27th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Beyond the Universe (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – While waiting for a kidney transplant, a young pianist finds an unexpected connection with her doctor — and the courage to fulfill her musical dreams.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – While waiting for a kidney transplant, a young pianist finds an unexpected connection with her doctor — and the courage to fulfill her musical dreams. Cemara’s Family 2 (2022) – TV-G – Indonesian – While their parents strive to earn an honest living, three young daughters go through their own issues as they grow up.

– TV-G – Indonesian – While their parents strive to earn an honest living, three young daughters go through their own issues as they grow up. Cici (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

– TV-MA – Turkish – A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – PG – English – After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – In New York City, a teenage tracker makes his living selling hard-to-find mystical items to sorcerers — but dealing in magic can be risky business.

– TV-Y7 – English – In New York City, a teenage tracker makes his living selling hard-to-find mystical items to sorcerers — but dealing in magic can be risky business. Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic – Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm. Earthstorm (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

– TV-14 – English – Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes. Family Reunion (Part 5) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to small-town Georgia, life down South — and traditional grandparents — challenge their big-city ways.

– TV-PG – English – When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to small-town Georgia, life down South — and traditional grandparents — challenge their big-city ways. Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

Another two episodes of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities dropped today. These include:

Pickman’s Model – Art student Will meets introvert Richard, whose terrifying works of art begin to have a deeply disturbing effect on Will’s sense of reality.

– Art student Will meets introvert Richard, whose terrifying works of art begin to have a deeply disturbing effect on Will’s sense of reality. Dreams in the Witch House – Years after his twin sister’s death, a researcher ventures into a dark, mysterious realm with the aid of a special drug, determined to bring her back.

Top 10s on Netflix for October 27th, 2022

Let’s check in with the biggest shows and movies currently streaming on Netflix right now. You’ll notice that there’s very much a Halloween skew to the most popular content on Netflix right now with Hubi Halloween notably making its way back into the charts.

You can find more top 10 breakdowns via our most popular on Netflix hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Watcher The School for Good and Evil 2 From Scratch The Stranger 3 Love is Blind The Chalk Line 4 Unsolved Mysteries Sing 2 5 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Blade of the 47 Ronin 6 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Despicable Me 2 7 28 Days Haunted The Curse of Bridge Hollow 8 The Sinner Luckiest Girl Alive 9 The Blacklist Hubie Halloween 10 Barbarians Despicable Me

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments down below.